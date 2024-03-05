OCBC Cycle back for 16th edition with new 40km Foldie Ride

SINGAPORE – Nearly 24 hours before the launch of the OCBC Cycle 2024, cycling enthusiasts Jeffrey Chung, Jimmy Cheng and Phillip Ong were in the queue at Orchard Gateway on March 4 to register for the event.

The trio, who cycle together weekly, was keen to sign up for the May 11-12 event’s new category – the 40km Foldie Ride by Brompton.

Chung, who was first in line, said: “I think it is quite fair because people who are riding the foldable bikes will have their own category.

“The race is 40km, very short, I think I can clear it in around an hour,” added the 43-year-old, who rides four to five times a week.

The three cycling buddies, along with two others, were rewarded on March 5 with a Samsung Galaxy Watch5 pro worth $712, while the first 150 onsite received other registration gifts.

Back for its 16th edition, OCBC Cycle expects participation of over 7,000 riders across 10 categories, with 1,000 taking part in the Foldie Ride. Those who sign up for the new category will receive a special commemorative Brompton-branded event T-shirt and medal. Brompton will also be organising training rides and bicycle maintenance workshops.

The Speedway SEA Championship will return for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic, with teams from Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, 2019 champions the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam competing in the race.