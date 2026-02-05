OCBC Cycle 2026 to include Brompton World Championship for the first time

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Participants cycling along the scenic route on Benjamin Sheares Bridge during the 2024 OCBC Cycle.

SINGAPORE – Riding on the popularity of foldies, the 2026 OCBC Cycle, which will take place on May 9 and 10, will see the inclusion of the Brompton World Championship for the first time.

Up to 200 cyclists, both local and regional, will compete in the championship on May 9, organisers announced in a media statement on Feb 5.

In the qualifying stage, they will complete five laps on Bromptons around an 800m circuit, starting and ending at OCBC Square at The Kallang, formerly known as the Singapore Sports Hub.

The fastest 20 riders from each gender will advance to the finals, with the champion of each category winning a special edition P Line Brompton, which is not available for public sale. There are also prizes for the best-dressed cyclists.

This will be the second time that the Brompton World Championship is staged in the Republic, having taken place here alongside the 2022 Tour de France Singapore Criterium.

For those who prefer a more leisurely ride on their foldable bicycles, the Foldie Ride by Brompton category, which made its debut at the 2024 edition with all 1,000 slots for the 40km event sold out, will take place on May 10.

It was increased to 1,500 slots for the 2025 OCBC Cycle, which subsequently saw its races cancelled or converted to virtual events owing to the Singapore General Election on the same weekend. There will be 1,000 slots for this edition’s foldie ride.

Brompton rider Phua Thye Xi, 28, said: “As an avid Brompton cyclist, I’m excited that the Brompton World Championship is returning to Singapore and doing so at OCBC Cycle.

“The thought of joining hundreds of fellow Brompton riders, all dressed in our funky attire and unfolding our bikes together, is something I am definitely looking forward to.

“Having rode in the Brompton World Championship China in Shanghai last year, I can’t wait to experience the atmosphere in Singapore. More than just a fun competition, it’s the kind of event that reminds you why this community of foldie riders is so special.”

Mark Smedley, Asia-Pacific managing director of Brompton Bicycle, said: “We’re delighted to be part of OCBC Cycle and grateful for the opportunity to bring the Brompton World Championship to such an iconic community event.

“This partnership allows us to celebrate the joy of riding together, from friendly competition to shared moments on the course, and to welcome even more people into the Brompton community in Singapore and across the region.”

Other categories that have returned include the 40km Sportive Ride, The Straits Times Ride (20km) and the Mighty Savers Kids Ride – all of which will finish inside the National Stadium.

There will also be a 100km Virtual Ride and a Round Island Virtual Ride, which will take place from May 9 to June 8.

The annual Speedway SEA Championship, which featured teams from South-east Asia, has been removed from the roster.

But Cheong Tak Wai, founder of SG PCN Cyclist Facebook group, feels that the OCBC Cycle’s competitive element can still be found in the Brompton World Championship.

“There are a lot of cyclists on foldies nowadays, so those without a road bike who would like to cycle fast might be happy with this avenue to be able to race,” said Cheong, who will be riding in his fourth OCBC Cycle, but taking part in the foldie category for the first time.

Registration for OCBC Cycle 2026, where organisers are expecting a total of 7,000 participants, will start at noon on Feb 6 via www.ocbccycle.com.

Cyclists will be eligible for a promotional discount off regular registration prices over the launch weekend, which ends on Feb 8.

During the promotional period, 190 lucky riders who sign up for the 40km and 20km rides will be picked to win prizes ranging from staycation packages at JEN Singapore Orchardgateway to cycling equipment from Brompton.

Early-bird prices are pegged at $50 for The Straits Times Ride, $21 for the 100km Virtual Ride, $36 for the Round Island Virtual Ride and $89 for the Brompton World Championship, Foldie Ride and Sportive Ride.

OCBC group chief executive Tan Teck Long said: “When we first organised the OCBC Cycle in 2009, our goal was simple – to give back to our community with a cycling experience that no one else could put together.

“As we launch the 18th edition, OCBC Cycle has become more than just a ride on closed roads; it is a celebration of friendships and family bonds. This year, the Singapore edition of the Brompton World Championship, which will be held for the first time at OCBC Cycle, will be exciting.”