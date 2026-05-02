O’Brien has Precise right on target for 1000 Guineas raid

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Precise (Christophe Soumillon) after winning the Group 1 Fillies' Mile (1,600m) at Newmarket on Oct 10,2025. Ryan Moore takes over in the Group 1 Betfred 1000 Guineas on May 3.

1 Abashiri

It is unusual these days for a filly to bag this Classic with little experience, but Abashiri could not have been more impressive when winning a 1,600m Kempton maiden last winter.

2 Azleet

Sprang a 50-1 shock when surging late – after missing the break and being hampered – to win a 1,400m Group 3 here in April. Will need to prove herself at 1,600m, not certain on pedigree.

3 Darn Hot Gallop

From the family of the brilliant Enable and this unbeaten filly has done nothing wrong so far, latterly winning a fast-run handicap over this course and distance in April. Not to be underestimated.

4 Domina Ignis

Clearly open to progress after her good third in a 1,400m Newbury Group 3 last month, doing her best work at the finish. But this looks a tough assignment on just her third start.

5 Evolutionist

Placed at Group 2 and Group 1 (over this course and distance) level last year, proving that she had trained into a smart filly for 2026 when easily too strong for six French-trained fillies in a 1,600m ParisLongchamp Group 3 in April.

6 Inis Mor

Good efforts on all three starts last year but the figures suggest that she is on an upward curve in 2026, finishing a close fourth in a 1,400m Newmarket Group 3 and giving the impression that she will be sharper for that.

7 Mubasimah

Won a 1,400m maiden from the front here on her racecourse debut. Started favourite for a 1,400m Group 3 here on her 2026 return but faded from a prominent position in the closing stages.

8 My Highness

Very progressive last season including swooping from the back to win a 1,400m Deauville Group 2. A shade disappointing when failing to justify favouritism back at Deauville on her 2026 return. Up to 1,600m may help.

9 Precise

Has suffered an interrupted preparation but is arguably the class filly in this field with some brilliant 2025 performances for champion trainer Aidan O’Brien, especially when easily overpowering her nine rivals in a Group 1 over this course and distance. Live winning chance.

10 Rose Ghaiyyath

Progressed from her 1,400m debut win at Deauville to finish strongly into fourth in a 1,600m Doncaster Group 2 after looking green earlier in that race. More experience may be needed.

11 Silenciosa

Improved from her only start last year to finish sixth in a 1,400m Group 3 at Newbury after looking awkward in the early stages. Will be a long-priced outsider.

12 Spicy Marg

Won three of her seven 2025 starts, closing the season down with a 1,200m Listed win here. Her pedigree offers some hopes for this 1,600m, but this still looks a very hard task.

13 The Prettiest Star

Two highly encouraging performances last year, latterly with a battling second in a 1,400m Group 2 here. These days this Classic is usually won by a filly with more experience than her, but she has each-way claims.

14 Timeforshowcasing

Could not handle Group company twice last season but looks to have improved this year judging by her courageous victory in quite a valuable Listed event at Newcastle. No huge surprise if she ran into the money.

15 Touleen

Winner of two of her three starts last season and commenced 2026 on a positive note when only narrowly defeated in a 1,400m Newbury Group 3. If this 1,600m brings progress, she could get into the money.

16 True Love

Has to prove herself at this trip but has race fitness on her side, gaining her fourth career victory – including a 1,200m Newmarket Group 1 victory – with a decisive Group 3 Leopardstown success in April.

17 True Test

From a stable currently sending out plenty of winners but – although twice a winner herself – looks outclassed here, latterly second in Listed company at Meydan.

18 Venetian Lace

Had quite a busy first season closing it down on a career high when second – though well held by Precise – in a Group 1 over this course and distance. Worth a crack at this but an unlikely winner.

19 Venetian Sun

Enjoyed a terrific 2YO season including a 1,200m Group 1 success against the colts at Deauville. Has won on fast ground but slower may be ideal plus needs to prove herself at 1,600m. She has an excellent temperament.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club