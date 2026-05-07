O’Brien crosses Channel with another big squad

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Coolmore's Puerto Rico (Christophe Soumillon) landing the Group 1 Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere (1,400m) at ParisLongchamp on Oct 5, 2025. The son of Wootton Bassett will be ridden by Ryan Moore in the Group 1 Poule d'Essai des Poulains (1,600m) at the same track on May 10.

– Following the second forfeit stage on May 6, 15 colts and 16 fillies remain in line from the list of initial entries for the Poule d’Essai des Poulains and Poule d’Essai des Pouliches respectively, at ParisLongchamp this weekend.

A winner of both the Group 1 Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere (1,400m) at ParisLongchamp and Group 1 Criterium International (1,600m) at Saint-Cloud last season, Puerto Rico looks like leading the challenge for Aidan O’Brien in the €600,000 (S$895,000) Group 1 Poule d’Essai des Poulains (1,600m) on May 10 after a late diversion from Newmarket’s Group 1 2000 Guineas (1,600m).

O’Brien is bidding for a seventh win in the race also known as the French 2000 Guineas, as well as back-to-back successes having claimed the last edition with Henri Matisse 12 months ago.

One of three saddled by the Irish master trainer among the remaining 15 – with the two others being Dorset and Neolithic – Puerto Rico, a Wootton Bassett colt, could rematch with the Lagardere-placed horses, Christopher Head’s Nighttime and Francis-Henri Graffard’s Rayif.

The sole British-trained runner remaining is Karl Burke’s Group 3 Autumn Stakes (1,600m) winner Hankelow.

Of the home challenge, Graffard revealed that Rayif could kick off his season in the Classic on May 10.

The Aga Khan colt by Sea The Moon boasts two wins from three starts, including the Group 3 Prix Francois Boutin (1,400m) at Deauville last season.

“He worked pretty well this morning,” said Graffard on Sky Sports Racing.

“I like Rayif and I think he’s a nice horse but it’s not ideal to start the season in the Poule d’Essai des Poulains.

“If the ground goes too soft, I won’t run him but if it’s okay, we will probably start the season there.

“Obviously, he won’t be as fit as horses that have had a few runs but he’s a nice horse and knows Longchamp so after his work this morning he can have a go.”

O’Brien, who claimed the Group 1 English 1000 Guineas (1,600m) at Newmarket on May 3 with True Love, also looks to hold a leading hand in the French equivalent, the €550,000 Group 1 Poule d’Essai des Pouliches (1,600m).

Victorious in the Group 1 Prix Marcel Boussac in fine style over the same course and distance last season, Diamond Necklace headlines the Ballydoyle trio which also includes Signora and Venosa.

An unbeaten daughter of St Mark’s Basilica in three starts, Diamond Necklace clearly outshines her stablemates, with Signora only breaking the duck at her last start while Venosa is still a maiden.

Diamond Necklace could take on the reopposing duo of Green Spirit and Graffard’s Narissa.

The latter is coming off a gallant second-place finish behind 1000 Guineas runner-up Evolutionist in the Group 3 Prix de la Grotte (1,600m) at ParisLongchamp on April 12.

“She’s a lovely filly,” said Graffard of Narissa. “We have to ride her from behind as she can be quite tricky in her mind.

“She had a hard race last year, so we decided to give her a nice comeback and from behind, she finished really nicely.

“The form is strong; she worked well this morning and should be there on Sunday. The ground shouldn’t be a problem.”

RACING AND SPORTS