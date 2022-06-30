Obituary: Former Olympian and legendary athletics coach M. Harichandra dies aged 92

SINGAPORE - Tributes have poured in for former Olympian and iconic athletics coach M. Harichandra, who died on Wednesday (June 29) aged 92.

Harichandra, who was born in Port Dickson, represented Malaya in the 800m at the 1956 Summer Olympics in Melbourne before coming to Singapore to work as a prisons officer.

In doing so, he brought along his love of athletics to the Republic and Singapore sport was the better for it.

Here, he trained young track and field athletes, including the likes of middle-distance ace Serjit Singh, whose national 1,500m record of 3min 53.1sec stood for 23 years before being lowered by Chamkaur Singh (3:52.66) in 2001.

Years later, Serjit, who had had a difficult upbringing, spoke about Harichandra's impact on him, saying the coach showed him how to "contain his fire and transform it into an art".

"Mr Hari was a great sportsman ... He took me home, gave me home-cooked food," said the 800 bronze medallist at the 1973 South-east Asian Peninsular (Seap) Games. "I changed from a wild boy to someone who brought honour to Singapore."

While he was active on the coaching scene, Harichandra, the elder brother of Malaysian sprint legend Mani Jegathesan, the 100m and 200m champion at the 1962 Asian Games, also continued to race.

At the first edition of the 1975 World Masters Athletic Championships in Canada, Harichandra won a silver in the 400m.

In 1978, he started the Singapore Masters Athletics Association to provide senior athletes with an avenue to remain competitive.

Singapore sprint legend C. Kunalan credited Harichandra for his comeback to athletics in 1973, after he quit the sport following a disappointing campaign at the 1970 Asian Games, where he finished third in the 100m and 200m.

In 1973, he received a call from Harichandra, who had heard that Kunalan had been training again.

Although Kunalan was running again mainly to get his fitness up as he prepared for his role as torch bearer for the 1973 Seap Games' opening ceremony on home soil, Harichandra persuaded him to go for trials.

He was then selected to be part of the 4x400m team that eventually won a silver medal at the 1973 Games.