NZ upbeat but Luna Rossa thrive in light winds

AUCKLAND • Team New Zealand skipper Peter Burling believes his boat has the edge in speed over America's Cup challengers Luna Rossa in "a lot of conditions" but conceded yesterday that he could not be certain of that advantage until the racing started.

After a four-day delay caused by a coronavirus lockdown in Auckland, the 36th contest for the oldest trophy in international sport finally gets under way in Auckland today with the first two races in the best-of-13 match.

Burling, who will lead the defence of the "Auld Mug" that he helped Team New Zealand win in Bermuda four years ago, said he thought the contest would "come down to that speed question".

"That's the great unknown, right?" he said. "We're really happy with how our boat's going but until we actually get to race that first race, we don't know 100 per cent."

One of the areas where the Italians were perceived to have an edge was in light winds - where they had achieved an impressive top speed of 53.4 knots - and Burling said Team New Zealand had made "some pretty big strides forward" in that department since they last raced in December.

Skipper Max Sirena has been racing against Team New Zealand since he was a mid bowman on the Prada Challenge in the 30th America's Cup in Auckland in 2000 but has never beaten them.

The Italian, though, said he felt "more confident" than he ever had that the challengers would be able to turn the tables this time.

Kiwi bookmakers rate Team New Zealand almost three times more likely than Luna Rossa to win, with a 7-0 sweep in the series regarded as the most probable outcome. But Sirena, 49, said: "Now we're in the final and there are people saying the Italians will need a miracle... But we've got nothing to lose, we can only win."

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

AMERICA'S CUP

Races 1 & 2: Singtel TV Ch111, 11.10am