NY marathon back to normal with 50k+ field

NEW YORK • The New York City Marathon will return to a full-capacity field this year with more than 50,000 runners expected for the Nov 6 event, the New York Road Runners announced on Thursday.

The annual 42.195km trek across New York featured a world record 53,627 finishers in 2019 but the 2020 event was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 50th edition of the race was staged last year but with the field limited to 33,000 runners owing to Covid-19 safety precautions and only 25,010 runners completed the distance.

"Last year's marathon served as an uplifting and unifying moment for New York City's recovery as well as a symbol of renewed hope, inspiration and perseverance," race director Ted Metellus said.

"This November, we're excited to have runners from all over the world fully return as we come together to deliver one of the best days in New York."

Runners will have to show proof of full vaccination to enter but the organisers hope this year's edition will bring the race back to its former heights, including the restoration of on-course entertainment throughout the five-borough course.

"Every year, runners from all over the world come to New York City because there's no better race than the New York City Marathon," New York Mayor Eric Adams said. "This race is the strongest proof of New York's unrelenting spirit and determination, and we are proud to announce... we'll be back at full capacity."

Kenya's Albert Korir won the men's title last November in 2hr 8min 22sec and compatriot Peres Jepchirchir took the women's crown in 2:22:39.

