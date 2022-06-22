Nunes gets three race days for two careless riding offences

Kranji's leading jockey Manoel Nunes has been suspended a total of three Singapore race days for his two careless riding offences on Saturday.

He picked up one Singapore race day for permitting Boomba to shift in, when insufficiently clear of Eagle Eye, in Race 4.

Eagle Eye was crowded, steadied and lost his running.

He was suspended two Singapore race days for directing Istataba out passing the 200m mark in Race 7, when insufficiently clear of Just Because, who was checked.

His suspension took effect on Monday and will run until July 9.

Nunes, however, will be out of action for a longer period.

He suffered a hairline fracture in his neck after falling from Alqantur in the Group 3 Singapore Three-Year-Old Sprint (1,200m) in Race 11 on Saturday and is expected to be out of action for a few months.

Jockey Shafrizal Saleh, who was supposed to serve his one race-day suspension for careless riding on Footstepsonthecar on July 2, will now miss this Sunday's meeting, after having his suspension date amended.