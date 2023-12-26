Nuggets down Warriors, Knicks spring Christmas surprise on Bucks

LOS ANGELES – Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic put on a show in the Denver Nuggets’ 120-114 victory over Golden State on Dec 25, as the New York Knicks launched the NBA’s Christmas slate with an upset over the Milwaukee Bucks.

Murray scored 28 points and two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Jokic overcame a poor shooting day by going 18-for-18 at the free-throw line as the reigning champion Nuggets took their winning streak to five games.

Despite connecting on just four of 12 shots from the field, Jokic finished with 26 points, adding 14 rebounds and eight assists to help the Nuggets come out on top in a see-saw battle between the winners of the last two NBA titles.

Jokic’s left-handed basket with 5min 16sec to play put the Nuggets up for good and he added an exclamation point with a dunk that pushed the lead to 118-112 with 34.2sec left.

The Warriors came into the contest riding a five-game winning streak. But their star Stephen Curry endured a frustrating outing, scoring just four points in the first half on the way to a total of 18 on seven-of-21 shooting.

He was three-for-13 from three-point range and handed out four assists.

Canada’s Andrew Wiggins helped keep the Warriors in it, scoring a team-high 22 points off the bench. But Murray and Jokic, who led the Nuggets to the franchise’s first title last season, proved too much down the stretch.

Brunson powers Knicks

In New York, Jalen Brunson scored 38 points for the Knicks as they finally got the better of Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks, halting the Bucks’ seven-game win streak with a 129-122 victory at Madison Square Garden.

The Knicks had lost their previous nine games against Milwaukee, including a 130-111 decision on Saturday.

“I’m just happy the way we played today, we kept fighting,” Brunson said after the Bucks cut a 14-point deficit to four midway through the third quarter before the Knicks pulled away again.

“They made a run but we stayed poised,” Brunson said. “You’ve got to give them a lot of credit, they’re a hell of a team so I’m just happy we got away with a win.”

Julius Randle scored 24 points and grabbed nine rebounds, R.J. Barrett bounced back from a disappointing showing on Dec 23 to score 21 points, and Immanuel Quickley added 20 off the bench for the Knicks.

Damian Lillard and Antetokounmpo each scored 32 points apiece for Milwaukee.

Antetokounmpo added 13 rebounds but the Bucks never led after the first quarter.

“I thought they out-competed us today for the most part,” Bucks coach Adrian Griffin said. “Offensively, we got some good looks, but we just couldn’t knock them down. And when you’re on the road and you get clean looks, you’ve got to knock them down.

“I think we missed quite a few at the rim,” he added. “I think it took some of the air out of us.”

The league’s Christmas festivities continued with a classic clash between the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers – long-time rivals who share the record for the most NBA titles with 17 apiece.

Elsewhere, the Miami Heat hosted the Philadelphia 76ers and the Phoenix Suns hosted Dallas. AFP