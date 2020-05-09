NTUC, P&G deliver 500 care packs to mums of Special Olympians to celebrate Mother's Day

SINGAPORE - As part of its Thank You, Mom campaign, NTUC FairPrice and Procter and Gamble (P&G) will deliver 500 care packs to mothers of Singapore's Special Olympic athletes over this May 8-10 weekend.

The bundles, worth $50,000 in total, contain items like face cream and food items like rice, cooking oil and milk. They are delivered directly to the recipient's home.

For Ms Chan Kam Ling, whose son Jeremy Yeo Zhi Hui competes in athletics and swimming, it was a welcome distraction with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

She said: "Mother's Day was the last thing on my mind when we don't remember what day it is anymore. When the care package arrived, it was as though suddenly someone thought of us mothers."

P&G vice-president for Singapore, Malaysia and Vietnam Shankar Viswanathan paid tribute to the work of parents like Ms Chan. He added: "Through this campaign, we thank mums for their boundless love, care, and support - and we help them care for themselves and their families through this challenging time."

Besides the care packs, P&G also donated $20,000 to Special Olympics Singapore.

Related Story Buy Mother's Day floral arrangements from Gardens by the Bay