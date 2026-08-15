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NSN Development withdraw from Volta a Portugal after death of British rider Tarling

Aug 15 - NSN Development has withdrawn from the remaining stages of the Volta a Portugal following the death of 19-year-old British rider Finlay Tarling, its parent outfit, UCI WorldTeam NSN Cycling Team, said on Saturday.

Tarling died after an accident during the eighth stage of the Volta a Portugal on Friday. Portuguese broadcaster RTP reported that he was hit by a non-race car driving in the opposite direction.

The Welsh time-trial specialist, who joined the NSN Development Team last year, was the younger brother of Netcompany-Ineos rider Josh Tarling.

"Following Fin Tarling's tragic passing on Friday, the NSN Development Team has withdrawn from the remaining Volta a Portugal stages," NSN posted on social media platform X.

"With the full support of Fin's parents, the WorldTour team will race on at Czech Tour and the Arctic Race of Norway. We will continue to hold Fin in our hearts as we race in his honour, doing what he loved most.

"We want to thank everyone in the cycling community and beyond for the incredible support at this difficult time."

NSN Development Team serves as the development squad for UCI WorldTeam NSN Cycling Team.

Earlier on Saturday, Volta a Portugal organisers said the race would continue with the penultimate stage.

"Before the start, a tribute to Finlay Tarling will be held, involving the entire peloton and the Volta family," organisers said.

"As a sign of respect and mourning, the event's main sponsors have agreed with the organisation to cancel all activities planned for the final two days."

Saturday's ninth stage is a 141-km ride from Paredes to Mondim de Basto. REUTERS