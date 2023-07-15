Novak Djokovic slays Jannik Sinner to reach ninth Wimbledon final, record 35th at Slams

LONDON – Novak Djokovic powered into his ninth Wimbledon final, as the fiery defending champion feuded with the umpire and spectators before beating Jannik Sinner to reach a record 35th Grand Slam singles title match on Friday.

Djokovic was in combative mood during a 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (7-4) semi-final victory that moved him closer to a record-equalling eighth Wimbledon title.

The 36-year-old faces world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz or Russian third seed Daniil Medvedev in his fifth successive Wimbledon final on Sunday.

“Semi-finals are always going to be very intense. Maybe the scoreline doesn’t give the reality of what happened on court. It was super close,” Djokovic said.

“It was just a lot of pressure in the third, especially.

“I had chances early on, but he proved why he is one of the leaders of the next generation and one of the best players in the world that we have, no doubt. It’s great to be part of this new generation. I love it.”

On his row with umpire Richard Haigh, who stripped him of a point after he made a loud yell in the middle of a rally, Djokovic said: “The hindrance could have changed the course of the match. I felt nervous after that call, but I managed to regroup.

“It’s probably the first time it’s happened to me, I don’t normally have extended grunts. Maybe it was an echo in the roof.”

The Serb will tie Roger Federer’s eight Wimbledon crowns if he wins a fifth consecutive title.

Djokovic’s latest milestone – his record 35th Grand Slam final – took him past American legend Chris Evert, but he has an even more significant feat in his sights on Sunday.

With 23 Grand Slam singles titles, the world No. 2 is aiming to equal Margaret Court’s all-time record of 24.

Djokovic has already won this season’s Australian Open and French Open as he chases a clean sweep of all four Grand Slam events in a single year, with the US Open to come in August.

“I feel 36 is the new 26, it feels pretty good. I feel a lot of motivation. This sport has given me and my family a lot. I will return a favour to this sport and play as much as I can,” he said of his longevity.

Italian eighth seed Sinner came close to shocking Djokovic in the 2022 Wimbledon quarter-finals, before the Serb came from two sets down to win.

This time, it was Djokovic who held sway from the start as he took the first set with ease. After breaking in the third game of the second set, Djokovic found himself in trouble with Haigh.

The British official took a point from Djokovic for hindrance in the fourth game, ruling he made a distracting noise after his shot and just before Sinner was about to hit the ball.

Clearly furious, he stormed over to the official to ask, “What are you doing?”

Haigh irked Djokovic again moments later, warning him for taking too long to serve as the Serb shook his head in disbelief.

However, Djokovic, who had declared himself favourite for the title on the eve of his 12th Wimbledon semi-final, backed up that confidence by recovering his equilibrium to win the second set with ruthless efficiency.

After saving two set points in the third set, Djokovic responded to the crowd’s support for the 21-year-old Italian by making a sarcastic crying gesture towards the stands.

Djokovic had the last laugh on his tormentors as he won the third set tie-break to clinch a victory that moved him to the brink of more history. AFP