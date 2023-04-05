Nottingham Forest back under-pressure Steve Cooper after 2-1 defeat by Leeds

LEEDS – The English Premier League has seen a record-breaking managerial sackings this season and the number could rise to 13, following Nottingham Forest’s 2-1 loss to fellow relegation battlers Leeds United on Tuesday.

With every club in the bottom half of the table apart from Forest and West Ham United having parted ways with their manager this season, Forest’s Steve Cooper is now under huge scrutiny.

Forest took the lead from a 12th-minute strike by Orel Mangala, but Leeds hit back with goals from Jack Harrison and Luis Sinisterra in an absorbing game at Elland Road. Following their 2-1 defeat, Forest are now winless in eight league games and dropped to 17th place with 27 points and only out of the bottom three on goal difference.

While Cooper’s position has come under massive pressure, Forest have released a statement backing their man who brought the side to the top flight last season.

“No one denies that our club is in a difficult position in the Premier League, but we wish to end the speculation and the false and disruptive reporting in the media to confirm that Steve Cooper remains our manager at Nottingham Forest,” owner Evangelos Marinakis said in a statement.

“We have all been disappointed with recent performances and it is very clear that a lot of hard work needs to be done to address this urgently. Results and performances must improve immediately.”

For the results to improve Cooper said his players need to be courageous with the ball and to battle well enough, elements that were missing in their loss to Leeds.

“More disappointing we didn’t compete well enough in the game. We gave Leeds too much space and we didn’t get enough pressure on the ball. In the second half, we just never managed to get the break through and create clear-cut chances. There’s only ourselves to blame,” Cooper said.

While Forest struggle, Leeds will breathe a little easier despite being very much in danger as manager Javi Gracia was pleased with his side’s reaction to going a goal down – something on which he would hope to build on as they look for Premier League survival.

The win moved the Leeds from third-from-bottom up to 13th in the table, two points above the relegation zone.

“We deserved this today. We played an amazing first half. The reaction from the team was perfect,” said Gracia, who replaced Jesse Marsch in February.

“We had 74 per cent of possession, we dominated the game in the first half. We deserved to kill the game. Maybe we play the best minutes in the time I am here. The team defended really well, were really focused. It’s good for our team.”

Also involved in the relegation dogfight are Leicester City, who lost 2-1 away to Aston Villa. Ollie Watkins had put Unai Emery’s side ahead before Harvey Barnes’ equaliser 11 minutes later. However, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall’s sending-off after collecting a second yellow card for a foul on Ashley Young compounded matters for the Foxes, who had sacked manager Brendan Rodgers at the weekend.

Bertrand Traore then scored the winner In the 87th minute to leave Leicester, winless in all competitions since Feb 11, in 19th place.

A spot above them in the table are Bournemouth, who succumbed to a 2-0 defeat by Brighton & Hove Albion, thanks to strikes from teenagers Evan Ferguson and Julio Enciso. REUTERS