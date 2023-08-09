Not afraid of the big guns, national golfer Aloysa Atienza aims to turn pro

SINGAPORE – Over a few months in 2019, Aloysa Atienza would take the ferry to Pulau Tekong a few times a week, spending the day in nature doing fieldwork as part of her civil engineering internship.

It was during this time that she realised she would much rather be surrounded by the greenery of the golf course, which pushed the then undergraduate at the National University of Singapore to practise more.

It was a move that paid dividends as she was recruited to the national team in 2020. She went on to notch a creditable run of results in 2022, winning an individual silver medal in her SEA Games debut as well as several top-10 finishes in tournaments in Australia and the United States.

All these experiences have given the 24-year-old more confidence as she begins her quest to become a professional golfer, and ultimately play on the LPGA Tour.

Atienza said: “I felt that those to me were big achievements just because I’m not always used to travelling that far away from home and alone, so playing with a lot of these college golfers was a big thing. Also because I saw them as people who are very seasoned, competitive golfers so their mindset is very different.

“I’d always been in Singapore and if I kept competing in Singapore, you’re like a big fish in a small pond and a lot of people are scared to go into the ocean and get beaten up by the bigger competition out there but it’s something I’m not afraid to do.”

Turning professional is something that Atienza has been considering for some time.

At nine, she was introduced to the sport by her father and began attending lessons over the weekend with her brother and cousin. Her father bought a social membership at Seletar Country Club, which enabled her to enrol in a junior programme at a discounted rate.

This also gave her access to the course in the evening and she would play four to five holes before sunset. She also played at the public course and travelled across the Causeway to practise.

She did not have regular private coaching owing to the cost, until she joined the national team two years ago.

After a stellar 2019 when she did well in a couple of school and national ranking tournaments, the Singapore Golf Association (SGA) invited her for an interview and trial.

Her golf career was hampered by the pandemic as she was unable to travel and compete overseas, but it allowed her to work on her fundamentals.