Norwegian delight in scintillating Oslo Diamond League

OSLO – Norwegian duo Karsten Warholm and Jakob Ingebrigtsen did not fail their demanding public at Thursday’s Oslo Diamond League meeting as both athletes scorched to victories in impressive times.

World and Olympic 400m hurdles champion and world-record holder Warholm, running on his training ground, recorded the fourth-fastest time ever with victory in 46.52sec in perfect running conditions in the Norwegian capital.

“When you’re on the track, you’re in the bubble but I really felt the crowd lift me in the home straight,” said the 27-year-old, who set the world record of 45.94sec at the Tokyo Olympics.

“The adrenaline was really pumping in the last 100m. It was a race I will always remember – I felt really good today and knew something special was coming.

“It really sucked to be out injured last year and I wanted to make sure I came back with a big boom. I’ve worked really hard to get back to this level so I’m really happy. I’m of course hoping for the world gold medal this year (in Budapest in August), that would be amazing to have again.”

Not to be outdone, Ingebrigtsen, fresh from a world record in the rarely-run 2-mile event in Paris just six days ago, stormed to the win in the 1,500m in 3min 27.95sec, the sixth-fastest time ever and European record.

The first eight finishers all broke 3.30 – six of them with personal bests – and third-placed Yared Nuguse set an American record of 3:29.02.

“It was amazing to perform this way in front of my home crowd, it’s a dream come true,” said Ingebrigtsen.

“I 100 per cent have more left in me. It’s all abut consistency and delivering good performances in all of the races, I’ve done it before and we have it all under control. I just have to keep focused on each race ahead in the build up to Budapest, where it really matters.”

The fifth meet of the Diamond League circuit featured a raft of other meet records in a scintillating night of track and field.

Dutchwoman Femke Bol, Olympic bronze and world silver medallist, set the first meet record and world-leading time of 52.30sec in winning the women’s 400m hurdles.

“It felt really good and fast,” she said.

“The world championships are still two months away so I am feeling good and I continue the work towards the championships.”