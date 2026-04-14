North Point ready to put his best foot forward

Race 1 (1,000m)

More than half the field are first timers in the opener, keep a close eye on the market and the parade ring. Of those with experience, (6) MAGMA FLOW brings the strongest form into the race, he has run some fair races behind decent types. If the first timers do not attract strong support, he should take plenty of beating.

(4) NAVASNINE has been rested and gelded. He will improve tons going into his second run.

Filly (7) NADIA NERINA and colt (5) BANGKOK MAGIC are newcomers worth following.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(3) PEACH COBBLER ran well behind her stablemate on March 25. She will love the step-up in trip to 1,200m. She will be tough to beat.

The majority of the raced runners do not bring strong form, so watch the first timers (7) OH ISABELLA, (8) PRINCESS SOFIA and (1) REMUNERATION closely. They should be competitive.

Race 3 (1,400m)

(4) HERO’S JOURNEY has a big winning chance. He really got going late last time behind From The Island on March 21. He is better off at the weights and has a good draw, so he will take lots of beating.

(6) FROM THE ISLAND won a gutsy race by beating the selection at Durbanville last month. His form is good, even though he carries top weight, he will be competitive. Include him in all bets.

Top trainer Vaughan Marshall has a strong hand in this race. Watch his first timers (1) UNCLE SAM and (2) IT’SGOOD IT’SNICE closely, both colts are well-bred.

Race 4 (1,400m)

(6) THELEIA was just touched off late by Little Nimbus on March 25. On her current form, she is easily one of the better bets on the card.

(1) RARE EARTH finished just over five lengths behind Theleia last time. There should be no excuses for this filly from a good draw, she will run a big race.

(5) PACIFIC WATERS ran a fair race behind Lady Orbit last time. Her chances will be helped with 4kg coming off her back from the apprentice claim. She has a good place chance in this field.

(2) LIEFLING needed her last run over 1,200m. She can improve now that she steps up in trip to 1,400m.

Race 5 (1,200m)

(2) THE BIG BANG flew home late for fourth on March 30. He has improved tremendously in his last two runs. Include him in all bets.

(1) PROTECTOR OF PEACE could be the value play. The blinkers have been fitted and he drops in trip to 1,200m. On his best form, he can win a race like this.

(7) HILTON HEADS has been rested for 63 days. He has run two great races in succession, the tongue tie stays on. Top jockey Richard Fourie has been booked to ride, he will go close to winning.

(3) PRITTI UNITED has been rested for 147 days. If he does not need the run, he will be competitive.

Race 6 (1,000m)

(5) NORTH POINT is much better than his last start in the Easter Sprint on April 1. If he does not go to the front, he should bounce back to his best form.

(8) ELUSIVE WINTER ran a great race behind Sardinia Bay at Durbanville on March 4. He is very fast, and loves this track and trip. He will run a big race.

(6) CANDY TOWN finished second in the same race as Elusive Winter last time. She will try and lead from start to finish. If she gets away from the field at the right time, she will be hard to beat.

(4) FLYING FINLEY won well on March 30. He should be there among the places again.

Race 7 (1,400m)

(2) SOUTH OF FRANCE will take a lot of beating. She ran on strongly late for second behind Star World on March 4. The step-up in trip to 1,400m will help. She will be tough to beat from a neat draw.

(4) MISS ATTITUDE quickened up smartly to win last time. She will be flying home late. Watch her.

(3) MONEY EXTRACTOR stayed on well for third behind Given To Fly on March 25. Her chances must be respected on her current form.

(8) RAFFISH TREND finished just over one length behind True Horizon last time. She will love the step-up in trip. If she gets some luck in the running from a tricky draw, she will make things interesting late.

Race 8 (1,600m)

(6) SHOW OFF finished like a train late on March 25. He should be cherry ripe for this Class 4 event and has a big winning chance on his current form.

(1) FUTURE FREE needed his last run when second. He should get the perfect run from a good draw. He has a winning chance.

(4) SIGNOR DANTE stayed on for third in the same race as Show Off last month. He will be right there in the finish from a good draw, include him in all bets.

(2) MARCUS AURELIUS should enjoy the step-up to 1,600m. The blinkers have been fitted, and he will be doing some good work late.

Race 9 (2,000m)

(10) MASTERONTHEMOON ran third on March 21, and will love the step-up in trip to 2,000m. Fourie has been booked to ride and he will be hard to beat.

(9) FROM THE GET GO has run some fair races lately. The blinkers stay on, and he steps up in trip. If he gets some luck in the running from a tricky draw, he could make his stablemate work for victory.

(8) PHANTOM MAN disappointed on Feb 28. He is much better than that. This looks to be the right race for him to bounce back. Watch him closely at a fair price.

(5) O’FELLOW might be able to sneak into the quartet with no weight on his back.