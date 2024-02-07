North, Mann start for Wales in Six Nations clash with England

Centre George North returns to the Wales team to play England in their Six Nations Championship clash at Twickenham on Saturday, while flanker Alex Mann earns a first international start having impressed in their thrilling 27-26 opening loss to Scotland.

North missed the game against the Scots through injury but takes his place in the midfield alongside Nick Tompkins, while the back three remains unchanged with fullback Cameron Winnett playing a 17th professional game in his career alongside wings Josh Adams and Rio Dyer.

Ioan Lloyd takes over the flyhalf berth from the injured Sam Costelow and Tomos Williams starts at scrumhalf after impressing off the bench in Cardiff as Wales came from 27-0 down to the brink of victory.

Mann is part of a back row that also includes Tommy Reffell and impressive number eight Aaron Wainwright, with 21-year-old lock Dafydd Jenkins retaining the captain’s armband.

Wales team:

15-Cameron Winnett, 14-Josh Adams, 13-George North, 12-Nick Tompkins, 11-Rio Dyer, 10-Ioan Lloyd, 9-Tomos Williams; 1-Gareth Thomas, 2-Elliot Dee, 3-Keiron Assiratti, 4-Dafydd Jenkins (captain), 5-Adam Beard, 6-Alex Mann, 7-Tommy Reffell, 8-Aaron Wainwright

Replacements: 16-Ryan Elias, 17-Corey Domachowski, 18-Archie Griffin, 19-Will Rowlands, 20-Taine Basham, 21-Kieran Hardy, 22-Cai Evans, 23-Mason Grady. REUTERS