North Korean sets weightlifting world record after four-year absence

HANGZHOU – North Korea’s Ri Song Gum set a staggering world record on Saturday as she won gold in the first weightlifting event of the Asian Games, four years after her last international competition.

Competing in the women’s 49kg class, the 1.4m Ri secured gold on her second attempt in the clean and jerk at 122kg.

She then drew gasps from the packed crowd as she raised the bar to 124kg, which was 4kg greater than had ever been lifted in that discipline before this competition.

Ri hoisted it aloft to set a new total of 216kg (including 92kg snatch), then leapt for joy, before bursting into tears as she was hugged by her coaches.

It was the 25-year-old’s second consecutive Asian Games gold, having taken the now-defunct 48kg category in Jakarta five years ago.

China’s world champion Jiang Huihua, who held the previous world record at 215kg, won silver and said she was “surprised” at Ri’s success after such a long absence.

“Ri is very impressive,” Jiang said after taking the silver medal on 213kg.

“Back in 2019 I could see she was already making a lot of improvements. But the result today, yes, I was surprised.”

Thailand’s Thanyathon Sukcharoen took bronze on 199kg. Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu of India was fourth.

There were more tears on the podium as Ri saluted the raising of the North Korean flag – in contravention of a World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) edict.

“I feel very happy about breaking the world record and when I see my national flag flying I feel very excited to bring this good news to my people,” she said.

North Korean weightlifters have not taken part in international competition since 2019 because the country’s borders were sealed until recently because of Covid.

Ri also said that competing in domestic competitions had kept her sharp.

“Participating in the Asian Games after four years, I feel like my efforts in training were not in vain,” she added.

“During the Covid period I did a lot of hard training and that’s why today I achieved this great result and broke the world record. All my training was in my own country and I participated in a lot of national competitions.”