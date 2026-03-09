North Korea cancels Pyongyang marathon, tour agencies say

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

SEOUL, March 9 - North Korea has cancelled the Pyongyang marathon without giving a reason, tour agencies that are promoting the annual event said on Monday.

Koryo Tours, which is based in Beijing and has sent tour groups to the isolated country, said it had received notice of the cancellation from the North Korean organisers of the event.

Foreign athletes had taken part in the event in North Korea's capital city in April last year for the first time in six years, after a suspension for the Covid-19 pandemic.

Rowan Beard, another operator that has had business in North Korea, said the marathon could still go ahead with local runners.

The marathon has been known more for careful choreography around Pyongyang landmarks, with a finish in a stadium packed with cheering local spectators, than for any records. REUTERS