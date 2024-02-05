Noah Lyles wins Boston 60m in personal best, Marco Arop No. 2 all-time in 1,000m

NEW YORK – Reigning world 100- and 200-metre champion Noah Lyles served notice to Paris Olympic sprinters and Marco Arop ran the second-fastest indoor 1,000m ever on Feb 4 at the Boston Grand Prix.

The indoor athletics meet serves as an early signpost on the road to March’s World Indoor Championships in Glasgow and the Summer Games showdown in France.

Lyles, who was also on 2023’s world champion United States 4x100m relay team, was anxious to go for gold after winning the 60m in a personal best and 2024 world-leading 6.44 seconds.

“I’m just thinking about in 2022 when I PR-ed (set a personal record) and I ran an American record and last year when I PR-ed at this meet and I became the three-time world champion,” Lyles said.

“Now I’m looking another major PR. Guess what that means? We’re coming after everything – all the Olympic medals. I don’t care who wants it. It’s mine.”

Lyles, whose time was 0.10 off countryman Christian Coleman’s world indoor record, warned his starts are much better.

“I just improved my 60 meters, the worst part of my race,” Lyles said. “It’s dangerous out here.”

Jamaica’s Ackeem Blake was second in 6.45 with American Ronnie Baker third in 6.54.

Arop, the reigning world 800m outdoor champion, clocked the second-best men’s 1,000m in 2:14.74 with American Bryce Hoppel a distant second in 2:16.91.

Sudan-born Canadian Arop’s time was second only to the world indoor record of 2:14.20 set in 2016 at Stockholm by Ayanleh Souleiman of Djibouti.

“It ws a great race,” Arop said. “I had so much fun out there. I was chasing that world record. I’m just happy with the way everything turned out. Being world champion means I just have to keep working harder.”

American Hobbs Kessler spoiled the competitive return of 2022 world outdoor champion Jake Wightman, holding off the British star down the stretch to win the 1,500m in 3:33.66 with Wightman next on 3:34.06.

Hobbs, 2023’s world road mile champion, outlasted Wightman, who couldn’t defend his world title in 2023 due to a foot injury.

“I was trying to do it as smooth as possible, even though the world champion had got me stoked,” Hobbs said. “I’m really proud of the win.”

Reigning world indoor champion Grant Holloway won the 60m hurdles in a 2024 world-best of 7.35sec with fellow American Trey Cunningham second in 7.49.

“Just to start the season off on a fast opener, my fastest opener ever, I’m looking forward to it,” Holloway said. “It’s an Olympic year. But first things first. We’ve got to take care of world indoors.”

Holloway, unbeaten in indoors hurdles races since 2014, is the three-time reigning world outdoor 110m hurdles champion and Tokyo Olympics runner-up.

World indoor record-holder Gudaf Tsegay of Ethiopia, the reigning world outdoor 1,000m champion, won the 1,500m in 3:58.11.

“I’m really so happy,” she said. “The pace we had was fast but it’s a very good start for me.”

American Tia Jones won the women’s 60m hurdles in 7.72, 2024’s world-best time.

American Tara Davis-Woodhall, 2023’s world championships runner-up, won the women’s long jump with a 2024 world-best leap of 6.86.

American Gabby Thomas, third in the 200m at the Tokyo Olympics, won the women’s 300m in a 2024-leading 35.75.

Ethiopia’s Lamecha Girma, Tokyo Olympic steeplechase runner-up, won the men’s 3,000m in 7:29.09 with Kenya’s Edwin Kurgat second in 7:39.38.

American Mikiah Brisco, the 2022 world indoor runner-up, won the women’s 60m in 7.10.

Jessica Hull set an Australian record to win the women’s 3,000m in 8:24.93.

Jamaica’s Carey McLeod, fourth at 2023’s worlds, won the long jump by leaping 8.20m with Britain’s Jacob Fincham-Dukes second at 8.02.

Ireland’s Mark English won the men’s 600m in a personal best 1:16.64, edging Puerto Rico’s John Rivera by 0.03.

Kendall Ellis, who helped win 4x400 US relay Olympic gold at Tokyo, took the women’s 400m in 52.77 while compatriot Vernon Norwood won the men’s 400m in 45.76.

American Sammy Watson won the women’s 800m in 2:01.20, defeating Britain’s Isabelle Boffey by 0.33. AFP