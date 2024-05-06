Noah Lyles leads United States to world 4x100m relay victory

NASSAU, Bahamas - Sprint star Noah Lyles anchored the United States to victory ahead of Canada in the men’s 4x100m at the World Athletics Relays in Nassau on May 5.

Lyles took the baton from Kyree King and accelerated away through the line in 37.40 seconds after slick early handovers by Courtney Lindsey and Kenneth Bednarek.

“Business is easy!” beamed Lyles, who won treble gold at the 2023 world championships in Budapest.

“It smells like Paris!”

Canada took silver in 37.89sec thanks to a late charge by Olympic 200m champion Andre de Grasse.

Reigning Olympic 100m gold medallist Marcell Jacobs ran the second leg for the Italians, the defending world relay and Olympic champions, but was powerless after a devastating first leg by Lindsey gave the Americans a huge gap.

Italy were initially credited with bronze, but were later disqualified, with third place instead going to France. AFP