No Time Is Taken but she's a winner in waiting

RACE 1 (1,400M)

(4) MON TRESOR looks the one to beat. He is tackling a weak field of maidens and has top rider Joe Gwingwizha aboard.

(2) SARDO NUMSPA could prove the danger. With blinkers after a run from a rest, he could come on heaps.

(1) COMING IN HOT and (5) DAME COLLEEN are no stars but could get into the reckoning. Watch newcomer (6) CHASIN.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

(6) IDEAL FUTURE was close-up in all her three starts and should be thereabouts again. But she is giving juveniles (8) ACT OF MERCY and (10) MORAINE, a newcomer, 4kg which could make it exciting.

(1) MAYENNE is problematic but, if lacking issues, could get into the mix.

(2) MERCURIAL JET is capable of better and could make the frame fresh.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(1) ALABAMA ANNA should see out the extra 200m if covered early.

(2) SPECIAL VARIETY is in the same boat, looking to stay the little extra

. (3) CRIMSON PRINCESS is coming off a rest in new surroundings and could take honours fresh.

(6) IMBEWU is holding form and should run an honest race.

Stable companion (4) TWICE THE TRIP needed her last run badly and could improve.

RACE 4 (1,800M)

After showing up well in recent features, (1) FLYING CARPET should be the one they have to beat. (

6) OCEAN WARRIOR is receiving 6kg and has a chance. But a slow start could be costly.

(4) SOVEREIGN SPIRIT needed his outing in new surroundings and will come on.

Stablemate (2) CAPTAIN LANNISTER should not be far off on form.

RACE 5 (2,000M)

(7) FRANKLIN, a four-time winner, is having her peak run and could take honours. But, on different form lines, (2) UN DEUX TROIS (honest), (4) IDEAL JET (back from a rest) and (9) ONTHEVERGE (drops in trip) should be finish close.

(1) SNOW PALACE appears moody, but has the ability to go in again.

RACE 6 (2,000M)

(1) JAIMALA, (2) TWIN TURBO, (3) MY MASTER and (9) CANADA SQUARE look well-placed. (4) FIFTH OF JULY, (5) FLYING GRACE, (7) DAWN OF A NEW ERA and (13) ROMEO'S MAGIC will be catching them late.

RACE 7 (1,000M)

(1) QUEEN OF GAUL, a speedy two-year-old, is shouldering top weight but will be out to show her rivals a clean pair of heels.

Stable companions (2) AURORA LIGHT and (3) IMPOSING ANGEL are useful back-ups and could take advantage if she fluffs her lines.

(5) LOVE BITE won full of running last time and could go in again.

(4) SAMOA will appreciate the fast early pace and will be running on strongly late.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

(3) NO TIME IS TAKEN sported blinkers last time and showed vast improvement to finish second. With further progress, she rates as the one to beat. Stablemate (16) BLUE EYES is ripe and ready, but could be found wanting.

(14) WRITTEN IN STONE is running close-up and could challenge. His form brings (9) IN CAHOOTS into the picture.

(1) ADMIRALTY ARCH is racing in new surroundings and could do well.

RACE 9 (1,500M)

Trainer Fabian Habib has seven of the 16 runners. (1) WAQAAS (loves this track) and (6) BLOOMINGTON (running well) are preferred. Either could pull it off.

(3) LEESON has come well but is looking for further now. But he could grab them late.

(5) BANHA BRIDGE is coming right fast, but he has yet to earn at this track.

(10) WONDERING STAR will be running on and could make the frame.