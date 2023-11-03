No rocket science, just rhythm as Mohammed Shami helps India soar at Cricket World Cup

BENGALURU – Indian seamer Mohammed Shami said there was no rocket science behind his spectacular five-wicket haul in Thursday's 302-run Cricket World Cup demolition of Sri Lanka and credited his success to finding rhythm and keeping his mind uncluttered.

After India scored a commanding 357-8, Shami ripped through Sri Lanka's line-up and finished with figures of 5-18 while pace colleague Mohammed Siraj grabbed 3-16 to bundle out the island nation for 55 – their lowest total in a 50-overs World Cup.

India’s seventh victory in as many matches meant they booked their place in the semi-finals.

“All the hard work we’re putting in, the rhythm we’ve found, it’s because of that you’re getting to see this storm (on the cricket field), the incredible things our bowling unit is doing,” Shami said.

“The rhythm we’re bowling with, I can’t believe anyone will not enjoy it. So yes, we’re enjoying ourselves a lot and working together as a unit, and you’re able to see the results of that.”

Shami has now claimed 45 World Cup wickets in 14 innings – the most by an Indian bowler, surpassing seamers Javagal Srinath and Zaheer Khan on 44.

“No rocket science,” Shami said when informed that none of his World Cup wickets were lbws. “Just a matter of rhythm, good food, keeping your mind uncluttered and most importantly, the love of the people.

“The support we get in India has a huge role. When you go out of India, you get so much support from Indians. So I’ll keep trying to make everyone happy.”

While India are sitting pretty at the top of the standings, reigning champions England are having a disastrous title defence, rooted to the bottom with one win after six matches.

Despite this, Joe Root has insisted ahead of their clash with third-placed Australia on Saturday that his team are a better outfit “man for man” than their great sporting rivals.

England have only a mathematical chance of making the semi-finals and a loss to their Ashes rivals will end their title defence.

Root said England, however, should be top of the table with the quality in their squad, and the players were “all very frustrated that wasn’t the case.”

“Man for man, I’d have this team every day over the Australians,” Root told British media.

“We might not have played as well as we can do but we know when we play our best stuff, the best teams struggle to compete with us.”

Australia captain Pat Cummins, meanwhile, struggled to stifle laughter when asked about England’s campaign following their fourth defeat to Sri Lanka, saying it was “sad to see”.

Root said England would probably be laughing, too, if positions were reversed. REUTERS