‘No neutral athletes’ in track and field at Paris 2024 Olympics, says Coe

PARIS - World Athletics president Sebastian Coe said on Dec 8 that there would be no Russians or Belarusians competing as neutrals in the athletics at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

“You may well see some neutral athletes from Russia and Belarus in Paris, it just won’t be in athletics,” Coe told a press conference at the World Athletics Council meeting in Monaco.

“The position that our sport took and has consistently taken is unchanged.

“It’s a settled position. It’s a position the (World Athletics) council took, it’s one endorsed by the executive board and on two separate global occasions it’s been endorsed almost unanimously by the athletics family.”

World Athletics originally excluded competitors, coaches and officials from Russia and Belarus from its events as early as March 2022, shortly after the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Belarus is a supporter of Russia’s invasion of its neighbour.