No nervy finish for Japan as they beat Singapore 4-3 in Women’s World Floorball Championship

SINGAPORE – When Singapore came back from 1-3 down to make it 3-3 against Japan in the Women’s World Floorball Championship play-offs on Dec 7, a place in the history books beckoned.

With 15 minutes left at the OCBC Arena, momentum was on the hosts’ side and they looked set to score the fourth goal and clinch a place in the ninth-place play-off for the first time.

But as they surged forward in search of the winner, possession was lost.

The nippy Japanese scored the fourth goal instead through Yu Abe before seeing the game out.

Singapore will next face Norway in the 11th-place play-off on Dec 9, while Japan will meet Germany in the ninth-place match on Dec 8.

The Republic’s Player of the Match Shannon Yeo said: “We have never gotten into the top 10, so we thought today was the day we could’ve created history. I never once wavered in terms of belief.

“I know that we could’ve done it because we have met them a lot of times before and we knew what they were capable of. There were just some minor parts that we couldn’t really deliver.”

Singapore coach Lim Jin Quan said they “could have done a lot better”, adding: “That’s the reality of every match and when the scoreline is close, I think the idea and the hope is always to push the match in our favour.

“The fourth goal came from a mistake on our end and they managed to capitalise.

“Without the heartbreak, sometimes you don’t appreciate the victory and definitely a loss is always difficult to swallow, especially when they put their hearts out there. They displayed the fighting spirit and what it means to have tenacity.”

The match was fairly even in the opening 10 minutes, with few opportunities from either side.

The best chance of an opener came after eight minutes when Japan’s Rei Goto had her shot deflected by defender Daphne Tan, forcing Singapore goalkeeper Shermaine Goh into a sharp reaction save.

As the first period wore on, the hosts started stamping their dominance, with much of the action in the Japanese half.

Despite their superior possession, the 13th-ranked Singapore were unable to find a way past a resolute Japanese defence as the first period ended goalless.

They started the second period where they left off the first – immediately going on the offensive.

Four minutes after the restart, Japan capitalised on Yee Yun Shawn’s penalty and made the extra player count as Mahiro Shimizu found Natsumi Yokota in acres of space and the defender fired home the opener.

Just 10 seconds later, the 12th-ranked Japan doubled their advantage through Yui Goto – in what felt like two sucker-punches for Singapore.

The hosts were left shell-shocked as they tried to find their bearings again.

In the 31st minute, Amanda Yeap halved the deficit by firing a belter past Japanese goalkeeper Miko Yamanaka, but Shimizu restored Japan’s two-goal cushion five minutes later.

In the 38th minute, Yee pulled one back for Singapore as her shot deflected past a stranded Yamanaka.

Singapore continued to crank up the pressure in the third period and Jerelee Ong equalised in the 45th minute – much to the delight of the 357-strong crowd, who must have thought that a famous win was on the cards.

However, just three minutes later, Yui Goto capitalised as Singapore lost possession before laying the ball off for Abe to score the winner.

While admitting that it was a tough match, Japan coach Masahiko Ikawa said he did not feel pressured, and was “pretty confident” that they could hold on to their one-goal advantage.

Meanwhile, defending champions Sweden and 2021 runners-up Finland booked their spots in Dec 9’s semi-finals at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Sweden thrashed Latvia 13-3, while Finland trounced Poland 11-2.