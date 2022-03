For the record, that was not an Unidentified Flying Object you saw on the weekend. It was only Armand Duplantis exploring his version of the final frontiers of space. With a pole, one might say, this vaulter is simply magnetic.

In Tokyo last year, after he won Olympic gold, I met this fellow who is part-Swedish, part-American and part-astronaut. Then he held the pole vault world record of 6.18m and said: "I definitely want to get into the 6.20s. That sounds really cool."