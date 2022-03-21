No limits as vaulting Duplantis becomes a flying attraction

Sportig Life column Rohit Brijnath

Assistant Sports Editor

rohitb@sph.com.sg

For the record, that was not an Unidentified Flying Object you saw on the weekend. It was only Armand Duplantis exploring his version of the final frontiers of space. With a pole, one might say, this vaulter is simply magnetic.

In Tokyo last year, after he won Olympic gold, I met this fellow who is part-Swedish, part-American and part-astronaut. Then he held the pole vault world record of 6.18m and said: "I definitely want to get into the 6.20s. That sounds really cool."

Early this month, he went to 6.19m. Last weekend, he made it 6.20m. He is a precise fellow who does his best work 1cm at a time.

Duplantis has run a wind-assisted 100 metres in 10.57sec, has recorded a 7.15m long jump but in truth is vertically inclined. He has two hands on the pole but in effect is single-handedly doing what only the exceptional can: pulling people to an unfamiliar art.

Sport makes claims about equality but is in fact a series of uneven playing fields. Football, for instance, rests at the top of most pyramids of popularity. Tennis folk get paid more than anyone in the racket fraternity. Grass-court legends historically are given more weight than clay specialists, unless their name is Rafa.

And in athletics, "field" people are unfortunately viewed as the lesser cousins of "track" folk. Jumpers rarely dominate water cooler chats like sprinters and if you can name three shot putters you'll get a medal in the mail.

Maybe "track" is sexier because it's head-to-head and the "field" competes one after the other. Maybe running is a more familiar activity to amateurs than standing upside down on a vaulting pole. And so to gain attention you have to be uncommon.

The discus throw merits a mention by Homer in the Iliad but it took four Olympic golds from Al Oerter to turn our attention to that spinning disc. For years we may not have cared for the long jump till Carl Lewis and Mike Powell lit up the pit. Genius, even if it's in your peripheral vision, has a tendency to catch your attention.

Anita Wlodarczyk with the hammer made Thor look like a wimp, while Valerie Adams with a shot put resembled an iron poet. Over time you hear their names and wonder, who are these people? Amazing, actually. Jan Zelezny's javelin record of 98.48m still stands from 1996 and after his throw he settled for two beers.

Duplantis is tapping with his pole on the door to this exclusive club. Five world records by 22 and nine straight wins since August 2021 is a persuasive CV. The more you hear his name, the more you watch, the more you understand. More than an athlete, he is becoming an aerial evangelist.

Duplantis, as with all exceptional athletes, sees no limit in his head. Faster, Higher, Stronger for us is a tired motto, but for them it might be a taunt with a question mark. The mile record stood at 4min 1.4sec for nine years and going under four minutes was seen as impossible. Now Hicham El Guerrouj's world record is 3:43.13.

Science, sweat and technology are giving badminton smashers extra speed and golfers more metres. In 1980, Dan Pohl topped the PGA Tour's average driving distance list with 250m. Today he'd be 213th in those rankings.

In ancient times vaulters used poles of ash, oak, spruce, cedar or hickory. In 1843, John Roper vaulted 2.44m. Now the current high jump record is 2.45m. Poles changed to bamboo and then to fibreglass and vaulters wrote their own laws of gravity.

Sergey Bubka, almost alone, took the record from 5.85m to 6.14m, but Duplantis has pushed further to a point of incomprehension. You can put LeBron James (2.06m) on top of a bus (roughly 4m) and Duplantis could wave at the basketballer as he vaults calmly over his head

Maybe it's living at high altitude but vaulters seem to be their own unique tribe. At the 1896 Olympics the Greeks, who were already eliminated, massaged the arms of the Americans while in 1960 the Olympic champion Donald Bragg celebrated with a Tarzan yell. Duplantis will know the feeling.

He lives where no one else ever has and in Tokyo last year he was asked to express what he felt when he went over the bar. "Success and relief," he said. "Because there's so much that goes into a good jump, so much training, so much behind-the-scenes work, so much repetition. So you know, when I'm going over that 6m bar, even if I have done it quite a few times now, it never isn't a special feeling."

A documentary is being made on him titled Born To Fly, though there is no news on its precise release. It promises to be spectacular and yet incomplete. After all, it's hard to find an appropriate ending to a film on a man who sees no finish line.