No high expectations but Malaysia men’s singles shuttlers’ aims won’t be low

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Malaysia's No. 1 Leong Jun Hao competing during the BWF World Championships in August 2026.

PETALING JAYA – Malaysia’s men’s singles shuttlers may not carry the same expectations as some of the country’s other badminton contenders at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games from Sept 19-Oct 4, but they are determined to make their presence felt.

It will be a new experience for all four players, who will be making their Asian Games debuts.

Malaysia’s No. 1 Leong Jun Hao and Justin Hoh have been entered for the individual event, while Eogene Ewe and Kong Wei Xiang will also be part of the men’s team challenge.

National men’s singles head coach Tey Seu Bock is encouraged by what he has seen in training over the past few weeks and hopes his players can carry that form into the competition.

“Our preparations have been going well and I hope they can perform well in Japan,” he said.

“The players are also in good condition, both mentally and physically.”

The team events will be held at the Ichinomiya City Municipal Gymnasium in Aichi from Sept 20-24, followed by the individual competition from Sept 25-29.

The Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) had earlier set a realistic target of at least a silver medal at the Games, with the men’s doubles seen as Malaysia’s best bet.

This Asian Games will also mark Tey’s return to the competition as a coach after 12 years.

He last featured at the 2014 edition in Incheon, where he guided Lee Chong Wei to the men’s singles final.

At the previous Asian Games in Hangzhou, Malaysia were represented by Lee Zii Jia and Ng Tze Yong, but both fell in the quarter-finals. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK