What's hot today

SINGAPOREANS IN ACTION

ARTISTIC GYMNASTICS

Cheong Yuet Yung, Emma Yap, Kaitlyn Lim, Nadine Joy Nathan, Shandy Poh Women's team finals*, individual all-around, uneven bars, balance beam, floor exercise, vault - qualification (from 4pm)

BADMINTON

Singapore v England (9pm) Mixed team

LAWN BOWLS

Shermeen Lim Women's singles round 3, 4 and 5 (from 3.30pm)

SWIMMING

Quah Ting Wen, Amanda Lim Women's 50m freestyle

Maximillian Ang Men's 100m breaststroke

Men's 4x100m freestyle relay (Heats from 5.30pm, semis and finals from 2am, tomorrow)

TABLE TENNIS

Singapore v Barbados (7pm) Men's team group stage (quarter-finals* from 11pm)

Singapore v St Vincent & the Grenadines (4.30pm) Women's team group stage (quarter-finals from 11pm)

WEIGHTLIFTING

David Mok Men's 55kg final (from 4pm)

Chan Ying Ying Women's 49kg final (from 10.30pm)

*Dependent on previous result

Catch the action live on Mediacorp Ch5 & meWatch Birmingham 2022 Ch01-04.

For reports and results, go to https://www.straitstimes.com/sport and https://www.birmingham2022.com

EVENTS TO WATCH

MARATHON (2pm to 7.30pm)

Women's defending champion Helalia Johannes, 41, of Namibia will be aiming to retain her title. The men's title is up for grabs as Australia's two-time defending champion Michael Shelley has retired. Among the favourites is Kenya's Jonathan Korir, 35, training partner of two-time Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge.

SWIMMING (heats 5.30pm, semis & finals 2am)

A star-studded line-up will see athletes including Olympic champions Adam Peaty, Zac Stubblety-Cook and Emma McKeon in action at the Sandwells Aquatic Centre.

TRACK CYCLING (prelims 5pm, finals 11pm)

Look out for Britain's Olympic medallist Jack Carlin. The 25-year-old Scot is among the favourites to win the keirin event today.

