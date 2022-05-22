What's hot today

VIETNAM SEA GAMES

SINGAPOREANS IN ACTION

BASKETBALL

Men's 5x5 team prelim round SGP v CAM (noon)

Women's 5x5 team prelim round SGP v INA (2pm)

BADMINTON

Loh Kean Yew Men's singles final (from 3pm)

CYCLING

Chelsie Tan, Elizabeth Liau, Serene Lee, Luo Yiwei

Women's individual and team mass start finals (10am)

E-SPORTS

Mixed League of Legends team third-place play-offs

SGP v MAS (10am)

FIN SWIMMING

Lim Yao Xiang, Lucas Chew Men's surface 50m heats (10am) and final (7pm)

Bernice Ting, Vanessa Ong Women's surface 50m heats (10am) and final (7pm)

Jamie Ang, Vanessa Ong Women's surface 800m heats (10am) and final (7pm)

Mixed 4x100m bi-fins heats (10am) and final (7pm)

SHOOTING

Choo Choon Seng Men's trap day 2 (from noon)

EVENTS TO WATCH

BADMINTON

Men's singles, doubles, women's singles, doubles and mixed doubles finals (from 1pm)

Reigning world champion and 2019 SEA Games silver medallist Loh Kean Yew is bidding to become the first Singaporean shuttler since Wong Shoon Keat (1983) to win the SEA Games men's singles gold, as he takes on Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn. Their head-to-head record is 1-1.

FOOTBALL

Men's final (8pm)

Can Thailand extend their remarkable record to 17 gold medals or will hosts Vietnam retain their title and pick up only their third gold medal in the Games' most highly anticipated event?

