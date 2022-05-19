What’s hot today

SINGAPOREANS IN ACTION

ATHLETICS

Daniel Leow, Melvin Wong Men's marathon (6am)

Sharon Tan, Jasmine Goh Women's marathon (6am)

BASKETBALL

Singapore v Thailand Women's 5x5 preliminary rounds (10am)

Singapore v Malaysia Men's 5x5 preliminary rounds (4pm)

BOWLING

Bernice Lim, New Hui Fen, Cherie Tan, Daphne Tan Women's team of four second block (2.15pm)

Cheah Ray Han, Muhammad Jaris Goh, Darren Ong, Timothy Tham Men's team of four second block (10am)

CYCLING

Calvin Sim, Riyadh Hakim Lukman, Yeo Boon Kiak Men's criterium finals (11.30am)

Chelsie Tan, Elizabeth Liau, Serene Lee Women's criterium finals (10am)

JUDO

Aaron Ng Men's under 90kg preliminary, semi-finals, final (from 2pm)

SWIMMING

Women's 4x200m freestyle relay Heats (10am) and final (7pm)

Quah Jing Wen, Quah Ting Wen Women's 100m butterfly heats (10am) and final (7pm)

Letitia Sim Women's 100m breaststroke heats (10am) and final (7pm)

Teong Tzen Wei Men's 50m free heats (10am) and final (7pm)

WRESTLING

Gary Chow Men's 86kg qualification, repechage and final (from 11.30am)

Danielle Lim Women's 57kg qualification, repechage and final (from 11.30am)

Lou Hong Yeow Men's 74kg qualification, repechage and final (from 11.30am)

EVENTS TO WATCH

FOOTBALL

Men's semi-finals: Thailand v Indonesia (5pm), Vietnam v Malaysia (8pm)

Defending champions Vietnam will be backed by their fans. But they will face stiff competition from Malaysia, who are unbeaten and scalped Thailand 2-1 in the group stage.

JUDO (finals)

Men's -73kg, women's -63kg (5.45pm)

With Filipino-Japanese Kiyomi Watanabe ruled out due to injury, a new champion in the women's -63kg will be crowned. The Tokyo 2020 Olympian won this event four straight times, dating back to 2013.

WRESTLING (finals)

Men's freestyle 57kg, 74kg, 97kg, 125kg (from 5pm)

The Vietnamese are expected to dominate again. They won 12 of the 14 events three years ago in Manila. Ha Van Hieu, 36, already has the men's 130kg Greco-Roman gold from Tuesday and now competes in the 125kg freestyle event.

