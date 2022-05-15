What's hot today

SINGAPOREANS IN ACTION

ATHLETICS

Tan Zong Yang, Thiruben Thana Rajan Men's 400m round 1 and final (from 10.30am)

DANCESPORT

Chelsy Tsan, Gary Tsan Latin American mixed chachacha, mixed paso doble, mixed jive finals (from 4.15pm)

E-SPORTS

Chua Wee Kiat, Kenneth Goh, Jervis Lam, Shawn Lim, Tan Yee Khai, Alex Tan, Wong Jing Kai Men's League of Legends: Wild Rift (Mobile) semi-finals and grand final (from noon)

Ahmad Sufian Rahamad, Amraan Gani Musa Bakar, Syakir Abdul Rauf, Joseph Yeo Mixed Fifa Online 4 (PC) team grand final (2.30pm)

GOLF

Brandon Han, Ryan Ang, Hiroshi Tai, Wong Qi Wen Men's individual final round (8am)

Aloysa Atienza, Inez Ng, Hailey Loh Women's individual final round (8am)

JU-JITSU

Tang Yong Siang Men's 56kg (No Gi) preliminary and final (from 10am)

Noah Lim Men's 69kg (Gi) preliminary and final (from 10am)

Kimberly Marion Tan Cordeiro Women's 45kg (No Gi) preliminary and final (from 10am)

TABLE TENNIS

Goi Ruixuan, Zhang Wanling, Wong Xin Ru, Zeng Jian, Zhou Jingyi Women's team final (from 11am)

ON TV Catch the action live on Mediacorp Ch5 & meWatch Ch01-03.

EVENTS TO WATCH

FENCING

Women's individual sabre and men's individual foil semi-finals and final (from 2pm)

2019 women's individual sabre gold medallist Jylyn Nicanor will be looking to lead the Philippines' medal charge in the sport after a stellar haul at their home Games three years ago, where they bagged two golds, two silvers, and seven bronzes.

SWIMMING (finals)

Men's 50m butterfly, 100m freestyle, 400m individual medley and women's 800m free, 50m backstroke, 200m breaststroke, 4x100m free (7pm)

After taking all six golds in the men's and women's relay events last time round, Singapore will be eager to repeat the feat in tonight's women's 4x100m freestyle final. The team will be led by veteran Quah Ting Wen and will include sister Jing Wen and freestyle specialist Amanda Lim, who were both part of the 2019 gold-winning team.

TABLE TENNIS

Men's and women's team finals (from 11am)

Singapore will be hoping to retain their women's title when they take on Thailand without singles defending champion Lin Ye, who is out with a back injury. Thailand and Malaysia contest the men's final.