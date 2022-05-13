What's hot today

SINGAPOREANS IN ACTION

BASKETBALL

Men's 3x3 Qualifying round: Sgp v Ina (10am), Mas v Sgp (2.40pm), Vie v Sgp (5pm)

Women's 3x3 Qualifying round: Sgp v Tha (11am), Ina v Sgp (3.40pm), Mas v Sgp (6pm)

FENCING

Elle Koh, Kiria Tikanah Abdul Rahman Women's individual epee preliminary/semis/final (from 11am)

Chan Phu Xien, Choy Yu Yong Men's individual sabre preliminary/semis/final (from noon)

FOOTBALL

Women's Group stage: Sgp vs Lao (5pm)

GYMNASTICS

Zac Liew, Kaeson Lim, Mikhail Haziq Ghazali, Robin Sim, Terry Tay, Chong Jer Rong Men's artistic team final (4.20pm)

ROWING

Joanna Chan, Kang Yu Jia Women's pair finals (noon)

SILAT

Hazim Yusli Men's Class C (55-60kg) - Tanding quarter-finals (12.30pm)

Riansyauqi Mistam Men's Class D (60-65kg) - Tanding quarter-finals (3.30pm)

TABLE TENNIS

Clarence Chew, Josh Chua, Koen Pang, Ethan Poh, Lucas Tan Men's team round-robin (3.30pm)

Goi Rui Xuan, Zhang Wanling, Wong Xin Ru, Zeng Jian, Zhou Jingyi Women's team round-robin (3.30pm)

ON TV Catch the live action on Mediacorp meWatch Ch01-03 and highlights on Mediacorp Ch5.

SCHEDULE & RESULTS

www.teamsingapore.sg/major-games/schedules

EVENTS TO WATCH

FENCING

Men's individual sabre final and women's individual epee final (3.30pm): Singapore's Olympian Kiria Tikanah will hope to retain her title.

GYMNASTICS

Men's artistic individual all around, team final (4.20pm):

Malaysia and Vietnam bagged nine and six golds respectively in the previous edition.

ROWING

Women's four and pair finals (noon): Indonesia and Vietnam will be the ones to watch. Vietnam's women have won two golds in Hanoi, while their Indonesian counterparts have two silvers.

For the latest on the SEA Games, follow us on Instagram @ straits_times_sport and Twitter @STsportsdesk.