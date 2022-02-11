Events to watch

ALPINE SKIING

Women's super-G (11am)

The Czech Republic's dual Olympic champion (2018) Ester Ledecka, 26, is aiming to retain her title and add to her Beijing 2022 collection. She won a second consecutive title in the women's snowboard parallel giant slalom earlier. Attention will also be on American star Mikaela Shiffrin, who has endured a nightmarish start after failing to complete both her earlier races.

SKELETON

Men's heat 3 & 4 (8.20pm, 9.55pm)

Latvia's Martins Dukurs, 37, will be the second oldest champion in the sport if he wins; Canadian Duff Gibson won aged 39 at the 2006 edition. The six-time world champion took silver in the 2010 and 2014 Games.

SNOWBOARD

Men's snowboard halfpipe final run 1, 2 & 3 (9.30am, 9.58am, 10.25am)

Shaun White has been a mainstay of the event since his debut at Torino 2006. The American's three golds across four Games makes him the most decorated snowboarder. Australian Scotty James and Japan's Ayumu Hirano will be his main rivals.

SPEED SKATING

Men's 10,000m (4pm)

Canadian Ted-Jan Bloemen is bidding to become the first man to capture back-to-back golds in this event. Standing in his way are Sweden's reigning world champion Nils van der Poel and 2014 gold medallist Jorrit Bergsma of the Netherlands.

BIATHLON

Women's 7.5km sprint (5pm)

CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING

Men's 15km classic (3pm)

SHORT TRACK SPEED SKATING

Women's 1,000m final (8.43pm)

ON TV: Catch the action live on Singtel TV Ch21-23, StarHub TV Ch250-252 & Mediacorp's meWatch.