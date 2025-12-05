Straitstimes.com header logo

No formal charges in Curry-Contepomi tunnel incident

Dec 5 - No formal sanctions will be issued in the incident where Argentina coach Felipe Contepomi accused England player Tom Curry of hitting him after last month's Autumn Series fixture, organisers Six Nations Rugby said on Friday.

Contepomi told reporters Curry had hit him in the tunnel and called the flanker a bully after a 27-23 loss to England in London.

"On considering all factors leading into and beyond incident, based on the balance of information, and acknowledging a highly charged end to the fixture, no formal sanction will be issued to either party," Six Nations Rugby said in a statement.

"However, this incident will remain on record and should a similar incident by either party occur in future tournaments, the record of this incident will be brought to the attention of the relevant Disciplinary Committee." REUTERS

