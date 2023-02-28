No fear for cyclist Fanny See despite horrid accident, as she gears up for OCBC Cycle

SINGAPORE – Decked out in her cycling tights and cleats, Fanny See is typically out on her road bike every Monday and Thursday, riding with friends from the Singapore Park Connection Network (PCN) Cyclist Facebook group at Tanah Merah Coast Road.

The 25-year-old air stewardess may seem like a regular cycling enthusiast, but it took her almost eight years before she was able to get back into the seat of a bike.

Ten years ago, See was involved in a cycling accident that resulted in her losing two-thirds of her pancreas.

The teenager had joined her friends on an excursion to Pulau Ubin despite her mother’s disapproval. On the island, the group rented bikes and took to the mountain biking trails. They came to a steep slope that was littered with rocks, but chose to disregard a sign warning cyclists to dismount and push their bikes.

While going down the slope, See was too inexperienced to make an unexpected turn and ended up crashing to the ground. The bike’s handlebars pushed hard into her stomach when she fell.

“I was in deep pain. I couldn’t move. I couldn’t talk,” she said.

It was two hours before help arrived and she was put on a speedboat back to Singapore, where she was rushed to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital.

See was told she needed surgery to remove two-thirds of her pancreas, which had been punctured by the handlebars.

“I didn’t expect that it will be so serious, because there wasn’t any bruises. I was crying and begging – can I not undergo the surgery?” she recounted.

She spent two weeks in the intensive care unit and two more in the general ward, missing a month of school.

As the pancreas helps with digestion and regulates blood sugar, she had to take insulin jabs and undergo daily blood tests for a few months after the surgery.

She is now fully recovered from the accident, but has to watch her diet as she is a diabetes risk.

Mentally, her recovery has been slower.

See developed a phobia of cycling after the accident and did not ride again. It was the Covid-19 pandemic that got her started in the sport again in 2021.