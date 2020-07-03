No Covid-19 cover for sports events

LONDON • Major sports events working to get back up and running after the coronavirus crisis are likely to have to do so without cancellation insurance for communicable diseases, as insurers remove cover or ramp up the cost.

Although the Wimbledon tennis championships will be covered by an existing pandemic policy after this week's event was cancelled owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, its organisers say it will not be able to get similar cover next year.

"All the policies that we are seeing at this time have a complete exclusion for communicable disease," said Warren Harper, sports & events industry practice leader in insurance broker Marsh's international division.

Wimbledon will reportedly receive over US$140 million (S$195 million) due to its cancellation, according to Action Network's Darren Rovell.

The venue had paid US$2 million a year over the last 17 years in pandemic insurance.

World Athletics also said that as far as it was aware, there were no longer insurance policies available for the coronavirus.

This reluctance to offer cover comes after Lloyd's of London estimated that insurers worldwide will hand over US$100 billion in pay-outs this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, including for cancelling sports, music and industry events.

And insurers say they will need government help if they are to provide pandemic cover, as sports groups try to plan tournaments after much of the 2020 fixture list was cancelled.

Although only larger sporting competitions usually buy "communicable disease" cover, which comes as an add-on to a cancellation policy, they typically do so at least a year in advance, insurers and brokers said.

This means some tournaments taking place this year or even next year could still be able to make claims.

Two major US golfing tournaments have cover for 2020, said Simon Henderson, executive director of broker Gallagher's sports practice, without naming them due to client confidentiality.

Brokers said those few insurers still offering communicable disease cover were asking for an upfront premium of up to 50 per cent of the amounts insured, compared with a fraction of a percentage point before the pandemic, and few were expected to pay this.

The Australian Open said although it had pandemic cover for previous tournaments, including this year, the situation made it "prohibitive going forward, certainly in the short term".

A lack of insurance is leaving some organisers crossing their fingers that they will be able to run their events.

"The organisers plan, of course, for the future but they are not able to get communicable disease cover - they basically take it on their own risk," one senior underwriter said.

REUTERS