No Bay grandstand but F1 Singapore Grand Prix will take centrestage this week

SINGAPORE – The sight of seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton posing with a pineapple is not something one would expect.

That Instagram post by Mercedes last Sunday prompted several commenters to link it to Singapore’s president-elect Tharman Shanmugaratnam, who had used the tropical fruit as his campaign symbol during the recent election.

One user even wrote that the Briton, 38, will win this weekend’s Singapore Grand Prix, adding “huat ah”, a Hokkien expression for prosperity also used during Mr Tharman’s campaign.

While Hamilton’s chances of winning are uncertain, what is clear is that the pulsating Formula One Singapore Grand Prix 2023 is steering into town this week for its 14th edition.

Some 250,000 fans are expected during the Sept 15-17 race – a 17 per cent drop from the record turnout of 302,000 in 2022, when the night race returned after a two-year absence because of Covid-19.

The decrease is due to the 27,000-seater Bay grandstand’s closure as part of redevelopment of The Float @ Marina Bay. Organisers said in their latest update that tickets are nearly sold out.

Preparations for the race have been revved up in the last week, with around 700 tonnes of F1 equipment arriving in the pit lane – comprising air cargo from the teams. Some of their advanced parties have also set up the garage, where the 20 drivers’ signs are already up.

F1 pop-up merchandise stores and sponsors’ booths are also up and running in several locations such as Raffles City, Bugis Junction and along Orchard Road with T-shirts in the iconic colours of Ferrari, Mercedes and Red Bull on display.

Some drivers have also tweaked their gear ahead of the race in Singapore. AlphaTauri’s Japanese driver Yuki Tsunoda is set to don a newly designed helmet with the image of the iconic Marina Bay Sands building and the Merlion, while Perez will commemorate his 250th F1 race with new headgear bearing the Mexican flag and the number 250 in green.