Niyonsaba, still adapting, wins 5,000m

ZURICH • Francine Niyonsaba again trumped Hellen Obiri in the women's 5,000 metres while two-time Olympic champion Ryan Crouser won the men's shot put on the first of two days of the Diamond League finals on Wednesday.

In hot, sunny conditions at the Sechselautenplatz square on the shores of Lake Zurich, Burundi's Niyonsaba best negotiated an unorthodox 560m track to win in 14min 28.98sec, 0.70sec ahead of two-time world champion and Olympic silver medallist Obiri of Kenya.

Her victory saw her bag US$30,000 (S$40,300) in prize money to cap a tremendous season in which she switched to the 5,000m after being barred from running her favoured 800m.

The former Olympic and world 800m silver medallist, like South African Caster Semenya, had fallen foul of World Athletics regulations that prohibit athletes who have unusually high levels of testosterone from competing in races between 400m and a mile (1.6km) unless they undergo treatment to reduce the levels.

Having failed to make the podium at the Tokyo Olympics, the 28-year-old is still adapting but she is getting better.

"I love challenges. I have a lot of resilience and determination. I stayed behind most of the race, this was my tactic, I am still learning after switching from 800m to longer distances," said Niyonsaba.

"I did what I had to do. We love to see the people around here, cheering for us. This race was amazing."

Crouser was introduced to the crowd of 2,500 basking in the evening sun in his customary cowboy hat, but quickly shelved that to take an early lead.

The 28-year-old, who set a world record of 23.37m in the United States Olympic trials in June before retaining his title in Tokyo, managed a best of 22.67m on his third attempt, ahead of compatriot Joe Kovacs (22.29m).

"This meet record is a big one for me. This is my first Diamond League victory. I am honoured to be here and to come out with a victory," said Crouser.

"I love great events like this, you can see and feel the energy of the crowd. This is a perfect evening."

Olympic champion Mariya Lasitskene of Russia won the women's high jump in a meet record of 2.05m.

"The venue here is difficult and fantastic at the same time - difficult because of the track and fantastic because of the spectators," said the three-time world champion.

All Diamond League winners gain automatic entry into next year's World Championships in Oregon.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS