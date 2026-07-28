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Nishikori digs deep to beat China’s Shang in DC Open first round

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Former champion Kei Nishikori had entered the tournament as a wild card.

Former champion Kei Nishikori had entered the tournament as a wild card.

PHOTO: REUTERS

  • Kei Nishikori won his first ATP Tour match this season by defeating China's Shang Juncheng in the DC Open first round after losing the first set.
  • Nishikori, aged 36 and a former world No. 4, played solidly in the final set and credited his good serve for the victory.
  • He plans to retire at the end of the season due to injury struggles and will partner Naomi Osaka in mixed doubles at the 2026 US Open.

AI generated

Former champion Kei Nishikori came from a set down against China’s Shang Juncheng in the DC Open’s first round on July 27 to earn his first ATP Tour victory of his farewell season.

The Japanese former world No. 4, who captured the title in Washington in 2015, prevailed 6-7(3), 6-3, 6-4 in two hours and 31 minutes.

“It was not easy,” said the 36-year-old Nishikori, who entered the tournament as a wild card.

“We started kind of shaky... but started playing better in the second set. And, especially in the third set, I think I played really solid. Good serve for me today.”

Speaking before the tournament, Nishikori revealed that his decision to retire at the end of this season was prompted by his prolonged struggles with multiple injuries.

The Shimane prefecture native had left hip surgery in January 2022 and has battled other health issues since his competitive return in June 2023.

US Open organisers said on Monday that Nishikori will partner with Naomi Osaka in mixed doubles at 2026’s tournament. KYODO NEWS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.