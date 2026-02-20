Ninja to bounce back in Sydney

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

The Michael Freedman-trained Ninja (Andrew Adkins) winning the second of his three wins, coming in a handicap over 1,300m at Rosehill on Aug 16, 2025. A subsequent campaign in Queensland, comprising one win and two placings, has since turned the Farnan two-year-old colt's behaviour around.

– The combination of residual fitness and a reformed attitude has Ninja poised to give the A$400,000 (S$358,000) Group 2 Hobartville Stakes (1,400m) a shake.

Top jockey Tommy Berry believes a summer trip to Queensland has rewired former bad boy Ninja and is putting his faith in the gelding to measure up to the topline three-year-olds at Rosehill.

The son of Farnan had three starts during his interstate sojourn, capturing the Group 3 Vo Rogue Plate (1,300m) at Eagle Farm on Jan 3 before enduring a tough run from the outside barrier when second in the Listed Magic Millions Guineas (1,400m) at the Gold Coast on Jan 17.

Berry said the Michael Freedman-trained galloper had been much more focused since his return to Sydney and that had him ready to raise the bar.

“He was quite a handful as a younger horse, which is why Michael (Freedman) took his time with him,” said Berry, whose first connection with the former Kranji-based trainer goes back to their winning combination with Tropaios in the 2013 Group 1 Singapore Gold Cup (2,200m) win.

“He didn’t have the attitude of a good horse, but the trip to Queensland has done him the absolute world of good, like it can with horses.

“He has come back and his attitude is completely different. He’s a lot more relaxed and he’s in a really good frame of mind.”

Among the eight rivals Ninja will be pitted against in the Hobartville Stakes, four of them tackle the race first-up.

From a low draw and with the advantage of recent racing, Berry is hoping his charge can capitalise.

“Even though it’s a quality field with horses like Attica and Autumn Boy, they’re probably going to get back with the barriers they’ve drawn and be better suited when they get to the mile and farther,” said Berry.

“He’s at a distance he’s proven to be good at in the past and if he can’t perform against them on Saturday, then he’s going to struggle to go to the Randwick Guineas against them.

“It’s a good test for him but one that we think he’s well and truly up to.”

Shangri La Boy is one of those resuming and co-trainer Adrian Bott is conservative in his expectations.

The Pierro colt did a tremendous job at his initial campaign to win two of his four starts and beat all bar the Joseph Pride-trained Attica in the Group 1 Spring Champion Stakes (2,000m) on Oct 25, but with plans to head towards the Group 1 ATC Australian Derby (2,400m) on April 4, Shangri La Boy is expected to improve as he is stepped up in journey.

“I do think he’s meeting a couple who have a fitness advantage on him and have kicked off their campaigns already. Naturally, they will probably be a bit sharper over the 1,400 metres.” said Bott who trains in partnership with Sydney’s premier lady trainer Gai Waterhouse.

“He will try to go through that path of the Guineas races and potentially on to a Derby. With that, there’s good improvement to come.” RACING AND SPORTS