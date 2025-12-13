Nine Russians cleared to compete as neutrals in IBSF events

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Skeleton - Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Test Event - IBSF Bobsleigh International Sanctioned Race - Yanqing National Sliding Center, Yanqing, China - October 26, 2021 Russia's Lubov Chernykh and Elena Mamedova in action during the Women's 2-Woman bobsleigh REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Dec 12 - Two Russian bobsledders and seven of the country's skeleton racers were granted Individual Neutral Athletes status by the International Bobsleigh & ‍Skeleton ​Federation on Friday, allowing them to ‍compete in IBSF events.

Liubov Chernykh and Sofiia Stepushkina were named to the AIN ​list ​for bobsleigh, while Viktoriia Fettel, Alena Frolova, Polina Kniazeva, Daniil Romanov, Vladislav Semenov, Polina Tiurina and Ermei Zykov were included for ‍skeleton.

Three officials, one medical doctor and five coaches/technicians were also ​added to the AIN list.

IBSF ⁠published in a statement the "list of athletes and support personnel of Russian nationality who have been granted the status of AIN and, therefore, are cleared ​to participate in certain IBSF events (Women's Monobob, Women's Skeleton, Men's Skeleton)."

The development comes ‌after the IBSF Appeals Tribunal ​partially lifted the ban on Russian athletes in October.

The announcement follows a broader trend across winter sports. On Wednesday, the International Ski and Snowboard Federation approved AIN status for a total of nine Russian and Belarusian athletes, enabling them to take part in qualifying ‍events for next year's Milano Cortina Olympics.

The International Olympic Committee ​said on Thursday that Russian and Belarusian youth athletes should compete in ​international events without access restrictions, marking a ‌first step in easing sanctions imposed following Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine. REUTERS