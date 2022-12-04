Niemann is the bad boy of chess. But did he cheat?

NEW YORK – The day before he beat the greatest chess player in the world, Hans Niemann was a curly-haired 19-year-old American known only to serious fans of the game and mostly as an abrasive jerk. Everyone, it seems, has a story. Like that time in June, when he lost in the finals of a tournament in Prague, then stood in the ballroom of the hotel where the event was held and ranted against the city and the accommodations.

On Sept 4, Niemann defeated Magnus Carlsen, an even-tempered, 32-year-old Norwegian who had become a grandmaster at 13.

The loss to Niemann occurred at the Sinquefield Cup, a prestigious round-robin tournament in St. Louis with a US$350,000 (S$472,600) purse what was sparked off the circus after Carlsen accused his opponent of cheating, though he did not say so outright.

In a post-match interview with a Sinquefield commentator two days later, Niemann confessed to cheating on Chess.com, the largest online playing platform, once when he was 12 and again at 16. But he had learned his lesson and toiled for redemption.

He had never, he stated emphatically, cheated in a live match.

The site has become the virtual hangout, so the scarlet “C” on Niemann burned even brighter after Chess.com released a 72-page report in early October concluding that he had cheated in more than 100 games on its platform. Niemann’s rise in the ranks of over-the-board chess, as the in-person version of the game is known, was “uncharacteristic,” the report stated, implying that he had cheated at live tournaments.

An uproar ensued. Beneath it, facts that complicated the narrative were easy to miss. A week and a half before Carlsen lost in St. Louis, Chess.com made public an US$82 million offer for his online chess training company, Play Magnus. And as more grandmasters studied the epochal game, a consensus formed. Niemann appeared to simply outplay Carlsen, with moves that appeared perfectly human.

Someone was wronged in St. Louis on Sept 4. But who?

Taking the fight to court

This entire melee will be fought out in a US$100 million defamation suit that Niemann filed in a district court in Missouri in late October against Carlsen, Chess.com and Hikaru Nakamura, one of the top players in the world and the game’s most influential streamer. The point of the litigation, lawyers wrote in their complaint, is to “recover from the devastating damages that defendants have inflicted upon his reputation, career and life by egregiously defaming him.”

On Friday, lawyers for Chess.com filed a motion to dismiss Niemann’s case and called it a “public relations stunt.”

The lawsuit suggests that Niemann will deal with the shadow over his name the same way he plays chess – by attacking.