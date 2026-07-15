Nick Faldo criticises Bryson DeChambeau’s links game

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US golfer Bryson DeChambeau watching his drive from the 17th tee during practice for the 154th Open Golf championship at Royal Birkdale Golf Club near Southport in north-west England on July 13.

World Golf Hall of Fame member Nick Faldo teed off on Bryson DeChambeau, accusing the two-time Major winner of having “zero clue of strategy” for links golf ahead of this week’s British Open.

Faldo, 68, who counts three Claret Jugs among his six Major titles, said DeChambeau’s power-hitting, attack-oriented approach would not work at links courses like Royal Birkdale Golf Club.

“I’d say it to his face – DeChambeau has zero clue of strategy,” Faldo told Sky Sports.

“He said last year: ‘I’m going to go out and attack the links’. Well, I’ve never attacked a links. You thread it, don’t you? You feed it down the fairway.

“You look at humps and bumps. If I send it over and feed it, it nudges back into play. You don’t think: ‘Oh, I’ll just blast it down there. Can’t see where I’m going’. The fairway is 20 yards wide.

“You’ve got to think: ‘How do I get it on the short grass?’ It is so important.”

DeChambeau, 32, brings a dubious streak into the 154th Open in Southport, England. The LIV Golf member missed the cut at each of this season’s first three Grand Slams.

Both of his Major wins came at the US Open, in 2020 and 2024. His best finish at the British Open is a tie for eighth in 2022 at St Andrews in Scotland, and he tied for 10th in 2025 at Royal Portrush in Ireland.

DeChambeau does have two LIV Golf wins this season, which came in consecutive weeks in Singapore and South Africa in March, and sounded confident upon his arrival at Royal Birkdale.

“This is a tough golf course; I like it,” DeChambeau said. “It really tests every facet of your game.”

But the American, dubbed the “Mad Scientist” for his analytical approach to the game, has brought along new weapons.

“I’ve got new irons in the bag. They were 3D-printed,” he said. “They take about an hour to print. From machining and printing and all the different processes we make.”

DeChambeau has used single 3D-printed clubs in the past, playing in the 2026 Masters with a 5-iron built under computer control.

Before his victory in South Africa four months ago, he said he has been working with new wedges that have “almost a bubble on the bottom” with more head weight.

He said in a Front Office Sports report on July 14 that the full set of irons was recently approved by the United States Golf Association.

He added: “If I feel good, I know I can give myself a chance. I know I haven’t had the best results this year, but I’ve won twice, and top-three’d three times. Just a couple of weird things happening at the Majors.”

DeChambeau is playing the first two rounds on July 16 and 17 in a threesome with world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and England’s Tyrrell Hatton, also from LIV Golf.

Behind them are Spaniard Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth and Tommy Fleetwood of England.

There will be a lot of eyes on these two groups. Rahm’s eyes will be on factors such as pin placement, the speed of the greens and how the flag whips in the wind.

Three years have passed since Rahm won a Major, the most recent celebration coming at the 2023 Masters when Scheffler put the green jacket on him at Augusta National.

Rahm won the US Open in 2021, and has ties for second at the PGA Championship (2026) and British Open (2023) also high on his resume. While he said he arrives at Royal Birkdale with plenty of confidence, he knows just how difficult it will be to hoist the Claret Jug on July 19.

“God, it’s hard. It’s very hard,” Rahm said on July 14 of his chances of winning a Major.

His attitude is far from defeated, however.

“Confidence is always high,” said the 31-year-old. “I think as a player you have to have that belief in yourself, that things are always going to be good, so feeling good. Very excited to be here.”

Royal Birkdale last hosted The Open in 2017, when Spieth (12-under) finished three strokes ahead of Matt Kuchar. REUTERS