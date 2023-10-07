Ngo Lan Huong wins first Asiad xiangqi medal for Singapore

HANGZHOU – Xiangqi player Ngo Lan Huong on Saturday won a bronze in the women’s individual event in Hangzhou – she is the first Chinese chess athlete from Singapore to win a medal at the Asian Games.

In the seventh and final round of the women’s individual event, the 43-year-old beat Vietnam’s Nguyen Hoang Yen to take her tally to 10 points and finished third out of 13 exponents, while the gold medal will be contested by Chinese duo Zuo Wenjing and Wang Linna in the final.

Over five days, Hoang Yen also recorded wins against Thailand’s Suratsada Promsirinimit, compatriot Fiona Tan, Vietnam’s Nguyen Thi Phi Liem, and draws against Wang and Malaysia’s Jee Xin Ru, with one loss to Zuo.

Xiangqi is a two-player strategy board game that is similar to international chess.

Ngo was born in Vietnam, started representing her country of birth at 14 after learning how to play from her elderly neighbours, and has over 20 years of professional playing experience.

She married former Singapore player Anthony Kng in 2012, moved to the Republic in 2015 and became a citizen six years later. Despite a seven-year hiatus to raise their daughter, the former world champion retained her midas touch.

Convinced to make a comeback when xiangqi made its SEA Games debut in 2022, she won bronze in Hanoi, and also finished third in the 2022 world championships, before clinching the unprecedented SEA Games gold in Phnom Penh in May.