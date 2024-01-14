Ngetich breaks world 10 km record in Valencia

Athletics - World Athletics Championship - Women's 10,000m - National Athletics Centre, Budapest, Hungary - August 19, 2023 Finland's Camilla Richardsson and Kenya's Agnes Jebet Ngetich in action during the final REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo/File photo
Updated
35 sec ago
Published
37 sec ago

Kenyan runner Agnes Ngetich broke the 10km world record in Valencia on Sunday, shaving 28 seconds off the previous mark, becoming the first woman to run the distance in under 29 minutes.

Ngetich clocked a time of 28:46, breaking Yalemzerf Yehualaw's road mixed race world record set two years ago.

"I am so happy. I didn't expect this world record. I was coming to improve my time, at least somewhere around 29:14, but I am happy that I ran a world record of 28 minutes. I didn't expect this," Ngetich said.

The 22-year-old World Cross Country Championships 2023 team gold medallist had previously set the 10 km world record in a women-only race in September with a time of 29:24.

Uganda’s Jacob Kiplimo won the men's race in Valencia with a time of 26:48. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top