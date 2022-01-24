Ngannou wants shot at boxing after UFC victory

LAS VEGAS • In an incredible turn of events, the Ultimate Fighting Championship's king of the fast knockout retained his heavyweight belt with his grappling game.

Francis Ngannou dropped the first two rounds of his UFC 270 main event bout against Ciryl Gane on Saturday. The Cameroonian (17-3) then changed tack, using takedowns and top control over the final three rounds to eke out a victory by unanimous decision at the Honda Centre in Anaheim, California.

The judges' scores were 48-47, 48-47 and 49-46 to mark the first decision victory of his career, which includes 12 knockouts.

France's Gane (10-1), a trained kickboxer, used body kicks over the first two rounds to keep the favourite at bay. But in the third, Ngannou used a huge slam to alter the fight, and followed it with a judo throw later in the round.

In the fourth, he used another takedown to stymie his unbeaten opponent. Gane scored a takedown in the final round, but Ngannou switched position and used top control over the rest of the round to seal the win.

After the fight, the 35-year-old aired his grievances to the UFC with both parties locked in a contractual dispute.

This was, on paper, the final fight of his deal but as Ngannou retained his belt, a champions' clause kicked in to extend his contract by either a year or three more fights.

Amid rumours he is angling for a blockbuster money-spinning bout with British heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury, Ngannou said: "Boxing is always in the back of my pocket, it's something I must do before the end of my career... it's not like I have a lifetime here."

On speculation he is also seeking to cut ties with the mixed martial arts promotion if an agreement cannot be found, he added: "It's not simply money. Obviously, money is a part of it, but it's also the terms of the contract that I don't agree with.

"I don't feel like it's fair. I don't feel like I'm a free man. I don't feel like I've been treated good. It's unfortunate that I have to be in this position, that I have to say that. I feel like everyone should have the right to claim for what's best for them.

"At the end of the day, we put a lot of work for this job and we take a lot on our body to make it happen, so we can have a fair and square deal."

REUTERS