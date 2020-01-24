Ng Ser Miang appointed to lead Wada's finance and admin committee

SINGAPORE - Veteran Singapore sports administrator Ng Ser Miang has been appointed chairman of the World Anti-Doping Agency's (Wada) finance and administration committee.

The appointment was made at a Wada executive committee meeting at the International Olympic Committee (IOC) headquarters in Lausanne on Thursday (Jan 23).

The 70-year-old Ng, who chairs the IOC's finance commission, replaces Italian Francesco Ricci Bitti, who had been in the role since 2014. Ng is among a slew of new standing committee leaders appointed by the global anti-doping body.

He told The Straits Times: "It is an honour to be given the opportunity to contribute my services to Wada.

"I look forward to work with the team at Wada in their continued efforts to promote clean sport, protect innocent athletes and fight against doping in sport."

On its website, Wada says the finance and administration committee provides expert advice, recommendations and guidance to the foundation's management and executive committee with respect to budget development, funding, and financial and administrative policy.

Ng has been chair of IOC's finance commission since 2014, and was also the vice-president of the IOC from 2009 to 2013.

He was vice-president of the Singapore National Olympic Council from 1990 to 2014 and chairman of national sports agency Sport Singapore - then known as the Singapore Sports Council - from 1991 to 2002, and president of the 2010 Youth Olympic Games organising committee.

Among the other Wada appointments, Australian lawyer and judge James Wood will replace Britain's Jonathan Taylor as chairman of its compliance review committee.

Meanwhile, Kady Kanoute Tounkara, a Malian former basketball player, takes over American Olympic champion hurdler Edwin Moses as chairman of the education committee.

Welcoming the new appointment holders, Wada president Witold Banka said: "It is clear that the agency is acquiring a depth of experience and knowledge in their areas of expertise, including from two former elite athletes, which we and clean sport will benefit from significantly.

"We are grateful for their commitment and look forward to working with them in their new roles."

Meanwhile, in sport climbing, another Singaporean sports administrator was also handed a key appointment.

Stanley Yeo was named the jury president for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in a list of officials named by the International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) for the sport.

Yeo has officiated as jury president at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires, 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia, and the 2019 IFSC Youth World Championships in Arco, Italy.