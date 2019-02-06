NFL: Thousands join Patriots for Super Bowl victory parade

NEW YORK (AFP) - Hundreds of thousands of people lined the streets of downtown Boston on Tuesday (Feb 5) for a Super Bowl victory parade to celebrate the New England Patriots capturing their sixth NFL championship.

The Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 on Sunday in Super Bowl 53 at Atlanta to win their third NFL crown in five seasons and sixth in 18 campaigns.

Six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady, six-time Super Bowl-winning coach Bill Belichick and Julian Edelman, the Super Bowl Most Valuable Player, held the championship trophy high into the air for all to see from the back of a truck.

Other teammates rode in the city's famous "duck boats" - vehicles that can handle streets or water - and waved at cheering spectators in unusually warm weather of 61 degrees (16 Celsius) under partly cloudy skies.

Red, white and blue confetti fell along the parade route as screaming fans, many wearing jerseys of their beloved Patriots and some waiting six hours for a prime viewing spot, greeted players along the route from the Hynes Convention Center to City Hall.

Sports championship parades are getting to be common for Boston teams in the 21st Century, with six for the Patriots and Major League Baseball's Boston Red Sox enjoying one last October 31 after capturing the World Series for the fourth time in 15 seasons.

The Boston Bruins won the 2011 National Hockey League crown and the Boston Celtics claimed the NBA title in 2008.