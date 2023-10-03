NFL-'Swift effect' prompts viewership spike for Chiefs-Jets game

NEW YORK - The Kansas City Chiefs 23-20 win over the New York Jets on Sunday was the most watched Sunday show since the Super Bowl with an average of 27 million TV viewers, including millions of teenage girls who tuned into the game attended by pop star Taylor Swift, who attended, NBC Sports said on Monday.

A rumored relationship between Swift and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has sent interest sky-rocketing in Super Bowl champion Kansas City. Sales of Kelce's jersey surged after Swift's appearance at his Week 3 home game.

Swift brought several celebrity friends to her luxury box digs at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, to watch the Chiefs eke out the nail-biting victory, as fans once again reveled in her appearance on social media.

Viewership among teen girls aged 12-17 spiked 53% from the season-to-date average for Sunday Night Football, part of an approximate increase of more than 2 million female viewers, according to an NBC Sports release.

The Sunday night game was up 22% overall from last year's Week 4 prime-time affair across network NBC and digital platforms.

The Chiefs, who extended their record this season to 3-1 with the win, next play the Minnesota Vikings on the road on Sunday. REUTERS

